Best comic book covers of the week – 28 September 2020

You hear the name of Jim Lee, and your mind instantly flashes to his work on DC. For almost two decades, Lee has been the artist to go to when you need a story to have a certain blockbuster feel to it, provided that he has the time to do so while running DC as the big cheese. While Lee may not have time to draw all the comics like he used to, he’s always up for a run or two if he can squeeze it in.
And the one character that Lee would love to take a crack at? None other than the mighty Amazonian, Wonder Woman. “I have a real fondness for the character,” Lee said in a a video Q&A session via Newsarama.
I love what John Byrne did on the character, and of course George Perez showed me how cool this mythology could be in today’s world. His run on Wonder Woman in the ’80s really set the bar. I’d have to partner up with a really awesome writer, and I would love to add new elements to her mythology. I think her rogue’s gallery could use some expansion. I would love to lean more into Amazon history and technology; there’s a lot of cool stuff we could do.
Beyond that, Lee would also like to breathe new life into DC’s oldest superhero clubs. “Other concepts I’d love to do is Earth-2’s Justice Society of America, and the Legion of Superheroes,” Lee said.
I love the idea of teenage characters from the future; that’s super-relevant to today. I love all the powers, and how there’s so many of them that you’ll never get bored drawing them. There’s other projects, but it would be awesome to do 12 issues – or even just six of any of these characters. It’s really about finding the time and finding an awesome collaborator. Never say never.
Lee is currently working on something, but it’ll be a while before those projects ever see the light of day. Maybe someone at DC can give him a week off so that he can add a few covers to the ever-evolving art form of comic books.
Last Updated: September 28, 2020