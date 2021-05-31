Best comic book covers of the week – 31 May 2021

After almost 80 years of being a faithful butler, confidante, medic, and the source for the driest humour in all of Gotham, it’s amazing that Alfred Pennyworth hasn’t received his only solo comic book series. I get you, 24 pages of gripping dusting action in Wayne Manor wouldn’t exactly make for recommended reading, but thanks to television, Alfred’s finally getting a chance to show off the skills that made him a legend long before he was warming the batmobile up for a night out on the town.

This August, DC will launch a comic book series based on the Alfred Pennyworth from the Epix TV show Pennyworth, which will reveal his life as an MI6-sanctioned spy. “Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent – this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia,” reads DC’s description.

When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they’re off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don’t go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past…

The Pennyworth series will be handled by writer Scott Bryan Wilson and artist Juan Gedeon (Venom), and will run for seven issues. Here’s a sneak peek at it:

Dashing. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Best comic book covers of the week credits

The Invincible Red Sonja #2 by Amanda Conner

Black Cat #7 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Carnage: Black, White, And Blood #2 by Kyle Hotz

The Immortal Hulk #47 by Alex Ross

Deep Beyond #5 by Marco Mastrazzo

Fire Power #12 by Khary Randolph

Inkblot #9 by Emma Kubert and Rusty Gladd

Ultramega #1 by James Harren

Batman #109 by Joshua Middleton

Batman: The Adventures Continue by Dave Johnson

Crush & Lobo #1 by Dan Hipp

Far Sector #12 by Jamal Campbell

Green Lantern #3 by Bernard Chang

Man-Bat #5 by Kyle Hotz

Sensational Wonder Woman #4 by Meghan Hetrick

Suicide Squad #4 by Gerald Parel

Swamp Thing #4 by Mike Perkins and Mike Spicer

Dead Dog’s Bite #4 by Tom Reilly

Jenny Zero #2 by Magenta King

An Unkindness Of Ravens by Dan Panosian

Basilisk #1 by Christian Ward

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #26 by Justine Frany

Chainsaw Man Vol. 5 by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Cherry Blackbird #1 by Joseph Schmalke

Out Of Body #1 by Inaki Miranda

Court Of Dead: The War Of Flesh & Bone by Alex Horley

The Visitor #5 by Caspar Wijngaard

Hollow Heart #4 by Jen Hickman

