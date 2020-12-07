Best comic book covers of the week – 7 December 2020

A couple of years back, DC Comics had a spiritual reboot that did wonders for many of their titles. Dubbed “DC Rebirth”, the brand-wide initiative saw the publisher go back to the roots of why comics were important. Hope was a driving factor behind many titles, and that positivity became the primary force for creativity for numerous titles.

Marvel’s looking to follow in those footsteps with a rebirth of its own, albeit one that’ll likely have a different name attached to help avoid the obvious comparisons. At Marvel’s virtual panel Saturday for Brazil’s CCXP, Marvel Comics executive editor Tom Brevoort detailed how change will be in the air once the upcoming Avengers story arc ‘Enter the Phoenix,’ has concluded.

Whenever the Phoenix has arrived in the Marvel Universe, it has brought with it destrucion…but also creation. “The most iconic, primordial powers of the Marvel Universe have been central to my Avengers run,” Avengers writer Jason Aaron, who was also in attendance at that panel, said in a statement for the upcoming story the arc.

And few forces in the cosmos are more world-shaking and potentially world-destroying than the Phoenix Force. Its legacy on Earth goes back to the Stone Age, as we’ve seen, but we haven’t seen much of the firebird in the present day. That’s about to change in a very big way.

How this change will kick off remains to be seen, but it looks like Mephisto will play a hand in its construction. It’s not the first tonal shift that Marvel has seen! Perhaps one of the biggest was 2015’s All-New All-Different Marvel, which saw a number of titles relaunched in the wake of Secret Wars. Not a reboot like what DC pulled off after any of its Crises events, it was still a massive departure at the time for the House of Ideas. And an exciting time as well for comic books. More of that, is never a bad thing.

Comic book covers of the week credits

Red Sonja: The Price Of Blood #1 by Arthur Suydam

Vampirella: The Dark Powers #1 by Joseph Michael Linsner

Captain Marvel #24 by Tradd Moore

Star Wars #9 by Carlos Pagulayan

The Amazing Spider-Man #54 by Gavin Goulden

Venom #31 by Iban Coello

American Vampire: 1976 #3 by Rafael Albuquerque

Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Last Stories Of The DC Universe by Gary Frank

Detective Comics #1032 by Lee Bermejo

Shazam And The Seven Magic Lands by Dale Eaglesham

Superman: Endless Winter #1 by Francis Manapul

Tales From The Dark Multiverse: Flashpoint #1 by David Marquez

The Flash #767 by Hicham Habchi

Wonder Woman #768 by Adam Hughes

Scarenthood #2 by John McCrea

Mighty Morphin’ #2 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Red Mother #11 by Jeremy Haun

Home Sick Pilots #1 by Dani

Bill & Ted Are Doomed #4 by Benjamin Dewey

The Rise And Fall Of The Trigan Empire by Don Lawrence

Piecemeal by Szymon Kudranski

Sam And His Talking Gun #1 by Lee Ferguson

The Devil’s Red Bride #3 by Tim Daniel

The Purple Oblivion by Diego Simone

