Best comic book covers of the week – April 12 2020

Five years ago, comic book publisher set about to do the impossible: Resurrect Invader Zim. Gathering an all-star team of artists, and several writers who worked on the cult classic Nickleodeon TV series that somehow managed to get away with an episode where a kid’s eyeballs were literally ripped out of his head (and replaced with new ones!), I think it’s safe to say that the Oni gang was successful.

Six years later, the madcap adventures of the Irken invader and his relentlessly big-headed nemesis Dib are coming to an end. The added kicker here? Invader Zim’s biggest and juiciest brain, Jhonen Vasquez, is closing the story with the special one-shot Invader Zim: Dookie Loop Horror. “It’s been a crazy 20 years of Zim comics but everything comes to an end, and as far as I know it IS an end but who knows if it’s for real the way the things seem to keep coming back now,” Vasquez said to Newsarama.













Because it’s Invader Zim, there’s a certain amount of frustration hard-coded into the DNA of the series, and that means an ending nobody asked for. We intentionally feel there are no real big questions that need answering when we can go for mind-numbingly stupid stuff instead, so this ending is about as stupid I could come up with. Besides, a thing is never really over if you don’t actually end it, I think.

As for what the one-shot is all about? Think Groundhog Day, but with more…DOOKIE! Here’s the official and hilariously gross synopsis:

There is no escape from the time poop loop, forcing Dib and Zim to live the same TERRIBLE day forEVER. They wake, the tuxedoed pig farts, the world ends. And the key to fixing the loop is Gir. We are all DOOMED.

Vasquez will handle scripting duties with co-writer Eric Trueheart and artist Aaron Alexovich. Colorist Fred C. Stresing and letterer Warren Wucinich provide a whole bunch more DOOM. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Best comic book covers of the week credits

Vampirella Vs. Purgatori #1 by Derrick Chew

Vampirella: The Dark Powers #5 by Jonathan Lau

Black Cat #5 by Pepe Larraz

Children Of The Atom #2 by Mike Henderson

Daredevil #29 by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four #30 by Mark Brooks

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #4 by Kaare Andrews

Non-Stop Spider-Man #2 by David Finch, Cover B by Takashi Okazaki

Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #1 by Chip Zdarsky

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #2 bu Gurihiru

Canto And The City Of Giants #1 by Sebastian Piriz

Locke & Key / Sandman: Hell & Gone #1 by Gabriel Rodriguez

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #6 by Nicole Goux

The Comic Book History Of Animation #5 by Ryan Dunlavey

American Vampire: 1976 #7 by Rafael Albuquerque

Batman: The Dark Knight #1 by Andy Kubert

Batman: Urban Legends #2 by Derrick Chew

Challenge Of The Super Sons #1 by Simone Di Meo

Harley Quinn Vol. 5: Hollywood Or Die by Guillem March

Rorschach #7 by Jorge Fornes

Superman #30 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 by Dario Brizuela

The Joker #2 by Brian Stelfreeze, cover B by Lee Bermejo

Mighty Morphin’ #6 by Eleonora Carlini

Proctor Valley Road #2 by Naomi Franquiz, cover B by Christian Ward

Home Sick Pilots #5 by Caspar Wijngaard, cover B by Tradd Moore

The Scumbag #7 by Morenso DiNisio and Francesco Mobili

Lighthouse #1 by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke

Jenny Zero #1 by Magenta King

Doctor Who: Missy #1 by Roberta Imgranata

You Promised Me Darkness #1 by Luisina Modica

Phantom On The Scan #1 by Mark Torres

My Alcoholic Escape From Reality by Kabi Nagata

The Picture Of Everything Else #3 by Adam Gorham

Night Hunters #3 by Alexis Zirritt

