Best comic book covers of the week – April 12 2020

Five years ago, comic book publisher set about to do the impossible: Resurrect Invader Zim. Gathering an all-star team of artists, and several writers who worked on the cult classic Nickleodeon TV series that somehow managed to get away with an episode where a kid’s eyeballs were literally ripped out of his head (and replaced with new ones!), I think it’s safe to say that the Oni gang was successful.
Six years later, the madcap adventures of the Irken invader and his relentlessly big-headed nemesis Dib are coming to an end. The added kicker here? Invader Zim’s biggest and juiciest brain, Jhonen Vasquez, is closing the story with the special one-shot Invader Zim: Dookie Loop Horror. “It’s been a crazy 20 years of Zim comics but everything comes to an end, and as far as I know it IS an end but who knows if it’s for real the way the things seem to keep coming back now,” Vasquez said to Newsarama.
Because it’s Invader Zim, there’s a certain amount of frustration hard-coded into the DNA of the series, and that means an ending nobody asked for. We intentionally feel there are no real big questions that need answering when we can go for mind-numbingly stupid stuff instead, so this ending is about as stupid I could come up with. Besides, a thing is never really over if you don’t actually end it, I think.
As for what the one-shot is all about? Think Groundhog Day, but with more…DOOKIE! Here’s the official and hilariously gross synopsis:
There is no escape from the time poop loop, forcing Dib and Zim to live the same TERRIBLE day forEVER. They wake, the tuxedoed pig farts, the world ends. And the key to fixing the loop is Gir. We are all DOOMED.
Vasquez will handle scripting duties with co-writer Eric Trueheart and artist Aaron Alexovich. Colorist Fred C. Stresing and letterer Warren Wucinich provide a whole bunch more DOOM. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!
Best comic book covers of the week credits
Last Updated: April 12, 2021