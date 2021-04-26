Best comic book covers of the week – April 26 2020

With a kill-score usually reserved for European war crimes, it’d be a really bad idea to let someone as dangerous as the Joker roam free in the world. That’s the idea behind Suicide Squad: Get Joker!, which as you’d imagine, sees the US government’s favourite gang of expendable metahumans tasked with tracking down the clown prince of crime.

Amanda Waller’s hit-squad will be going in full-cocked though, as Task Force X has an ace up its sleeve: Former boy wonder Jason Todd aka the Red Hood. “When Task Force X’s Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman’s greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight’s former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror!” reads DC’s description of Suicide Squad: Get Joker!.

Here’s a quick preview of the series, which is written by Brian Azzerello and drawn by Alex Maleev. And in case you’re wondering, this series plans to make good use of DC’s Black Label to deliver a bloody hunt.









Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1 (of 3) hits shelves on August 3. Until then, here’s a collection of the best comic book covers of the week to feast your eyes on!

Best comic book covers of the week credits:

Alien #1 by Patrick Gleason

Beta Ray Bill #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Black Widow #6 by Rahzzah

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 by Taurin Clarke

New Mutants #17 by Christian Ward

Silk #2 by Rose Besch

The Marvels #1 by Gabriele Del’Otto

Helm Greycastle #1 by Tony Parker

Outcast #48 by Paul Azaceta and Elizabeth Breitweiser

The Department Of Truth #8 by Martin Simmonds

Vampirella Vs. Purgatori #2 by Szymon Kudranski

Abbott: 1973 #4 by Raul Allen

Dune: House Atreides #6 by Evan Cagle

Once & Future #18 by Dan Mora

Action Comics #1030 by Mikel Janin

Batman / Superman #17 by Rodolfo Migliari

Batman: Black & White #5 by Gary Frank

Detective Comics #1035 by Lee Bermejo

Harley Quinn #2 by Derrick Chew

Robin #1 by Andy Kubert

My Little Pony / The Transformers II #1 by Tony Fleecs

Sea Of Sorrows #5 by Alex Cormack

Miranda In The Maelstrom #5 by Tintin Pantoja

Cold Dead Hands by Christopher Williams

The Eighth Immortal #4 by Tiffany Turrill

The Plot Vol. 2 by Tim Daniel

Witchblood #2 by Lisa Sterle

Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #2 by Sachin Teng

I Breathed A Body #4 by Andy MacDonald

Last Updated: