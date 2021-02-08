Best comic book covers of the week – February 08 2020

DC’s Future State event was an interesting look at a timeline that might come to pass in the newly-reborn multiverse. Batman arguably has one of the worst futures waiting for him , as Gotham City finally gets fed up with its vigilante problem. The solution? A new tyrannical force known as the Magistrate, that has a zero tolerance approach to costumes on either side of the legal line. Wearing a costume? Bullet to the head!

That’s bad news for the new Batman, but his job is about to get a whole lot more difficult when a former Robin decides to start hunting him. Recruited by the Magistrate, Jason Todd AKA the Red Hood is on the hunt and is ready to take out the new Batman and anyone who helps him. “Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive!” reads DC’s description of the new series.

Featuring the entire cast from the popular DC Future State Batman titles, Future State Gotham begins the next chapter in this inevitable world of tomorrow and does so with this dynamic, noirish format.

Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver are helming Future State: Gotham’s Red Hood story, which will run for six issues and features the glorious art of Giannis Milonogiannis. Here’s a quick preview of said art!









And with that bit of Gotham cleaning done, it’s time to look at the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Vengeance Of Vampirella #14 by Lucio Parrillo

Daredevil #27 by Marco Checchetto

Eternals #2 by Esad Ribic

Excalibur #18 by Russell Dauterman

Fantastic Four #29 by Mark Brooks

S.W.O.R.D. #3 by Valerio Schiti

Star Wars: Darth Vader #10 by Aaron Kuder

Taskmaster #3 by Valerio Giangiordano

The Amazing Spider-Man #59 by Marcelo Ferreira

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3 by Jorge Fornes

Bliss #5 by Caitlin Yarsky

Commanders In Crisis #5 by Trevor Von Eeden

Lost Soldiers by Lucas Casalanguida and Heather Moore

Low #26 by Greg Tocchini and Dave McCaig

Radiant Black #1 by Michael Cho

Undiscovered Country #12 by Matteo Scalera

Mighty Morphin’ #4 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Last Witch #2 by Jorge Corona

Sonic The Hedgehog #37 by Jon Gray

Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning #4 by Jeffrey Veregge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114 by Sophie Campbell

DC: Love Is A Battlefield #1 by Kaare Andrews

Future State: Dark Detective #3 by Lee Bermejo

Future State: Green Lantern #2 by Jamal Campbell

Future State: Robin Eternal #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Future State: Superman / Wonder Woman #2 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Future State: Teen Titans #2 by Dustin Nguyen

Green Lantern, Season 2 #11 by Phil Jiminez

Rorschach #5 by Jorge Fornes

Black Hammer: Visions #1 by Evan Dorkin

Norse Mythology #5 by David Mack

It Eats What Feeds It by Gabriel Iuzamark

Heavy #5 by Tim Daniel and Eryk Donovan

Doctor Who Comics #4 by Iannicello

