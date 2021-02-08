Best comic book covers of the week – February 08 2020

DC’s Future State event was an interesting look at a timeline that might come to pass in the newly-reborn multiverse. Batman arguably has one of the worst futures waiting for him , as Gotham City finally gets fed up with its vigilante problem. The solution? A new tyrannical force known as the Magistrate, that has a zero tolerance approach to costumes on either side of the legal line. Wearing a costume? Bullet to the head!
That’s bad news for the new Batman, but his job is about to get a whole lot more difficult when a former Robin decides to start hunting him. Recruited by the Magistrate, Jason Todd AKA the Red Hood is on the hunt and is ready to take out the new Batman and anyone who helps him. “Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive!” reads DC’s description of the new series.
Featuring the entire cast from the popular DC Future State Batman titles, Future State Gotham begins the next chapter in this inevitable world of tomorrow and does so with this dynamic, noirish format.
Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver are helming Future State: Gotham’s Red Hood story, which will run for six issues and features the glorious art of Giannis Milonogiannis. Here’s a quick preview of said art!
And with that bit of Gotham cleaning done, it’s time to look at the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week credits
- Vengeance Of Vampirella #14 by Lucio Parrillo
- Daredevil #27 by Marco Checchetto
- Eternals #2 by Esad Ribic
- Excalibur #18 by Russell Dauterman
- Fantastic Four #29 by Mark Brooks
- S.W.O.R.D. #3 by Valerio Schiti
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #10 by Aaron Kuder
- Taskmaster #3 by Valerio Giangiordano
- The Amazing Spider-Man #59 by Marcelo Ferreira
- Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #3 by Jorge Fornes
- Bliss #5 by Caitlin Yarsky
- Commanders In Crisis #5 by Trevor Von Eeden
- Lost Soldiers by Lucas Casalanguida and Heather Moore
- Low #26 by Greg Tocchini and Dave McCaig
- Radiant Black #1 by Michael Cho
- Undiscovered Country #12 by Matteo Scalera
- Mighty Morphin’ #4 by In-Hyuk Lee
- The Last Witch #2 by Jorge Corona
- Sonic The Hedgehog #37 by Jon Gray
- Star Trek: Voyager – Seven’s Reckoning #4 by Jeffrey Veregge
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #114 by Sophie Campbell
- DC: Love Is A Battlefield #1 by Kaare Andrews
- Future State: Dark Detective #3 by Lee Bermejo
- Future State: Green Lantern #2 by Jamal Campbell
- Future State: Robin Eternal #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson
- Future State: Superman / Wonder Woman #2 by Terry and Rachel Dodson
- Future State: Teen Titans #2 by Dustin Nguyen
- Green Lantern, Season 2 #11 by Phil Jiminez
- Rorschach #5 by Jorge Fornes
- Black Hammer: Visions #1 by Evan Dorkin
- Norse Mythology #5 by David Mack
- It Eats What Feeds It by Gabriel Iuzamark
- Heavy #5 by Tim Daniel and Eryk Donovan
- Doctor Who Comics #4 by Iannicello
Last Updated: February 8, 2021