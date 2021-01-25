Best comic book covers of the week – January 25 2020

It was a mere handful of days ago that Marvel teased at some sort of Heroes Reborn…er…rebirth, but here’s an interesting spanner being thrown into that brand resurrection: What if it’s not the extremely 1990s property coming back, but an all-new all-different direction for the Marvel Universe? While this wouldn’t be the first, second, or even third time that Marvel has attempted a tonal reboot in recent memory, it’s still an intriguing possibility now that the house of ideas has released a series of teaser images of its most popular characters in strange situations.

Let’s not beat around the bush here either: I’m getting a very heavy DC Rebirth vibe from Marvel in these images, as that particular publisher has had more of a reactionary approach to its comic book universe lately rather than an a trendsetting one. Well, minus Jonathan Hickman’s run on X-Men recently, which has been the proper evolution of classic characters with brave new ideas that the rest of the Marvel Universe is currently missing.

Here’s a look at the images and a quick breakdown of them:

Yeah, that looks like Doctor Doom in Juggernaut armour and empowered by the mystic might of Cyttorak. Unstoppable Doom anyone?

That’s the Enchantress slinging spells, but dressed in a costume similar to the Scarlet Witch. Enchanting.

Reed Richards and a now fully-human Ben Grimm, Agents of SHIELD?

Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man, is on the rooftop of the Daily Bugle and he’s just snapped a few photos of someone who seems to have super powers, man.

Thanos is back, but instead of donning the Infinity Gauntlet, it looks like he has acquired five of the Mandarin’s mighty rings of power.

The Hulk’s back to a friendlier and less horrifyingly immortal form it seems, smiling as he’s about to pummel some poor bastard animal.

Canada’s premiere superteam Alpha Flight looks ready to save the day ey, but the team and Wolverine appear to be far more cybernetic than ever before.

And lastly, Agent Phil Coulson is running for president! He can’t be worse than the last guy, I’d bet.

Heroes Reborn, but in a wildly different way? That should make for some interesting reading. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic Book Covers Of The Week Credits

Red Sonja: The Superpowers #1 by Lucio Parrillo

Conan The Barbarian #18 by EM Gist

New Mutants #15 by Rod Reis

Shang-Chi #5 by Iban Coello

Wolverine #9 by Adam Kubert

Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #4 by Sean Gordon Murphy

Future State: Dark Detective #2 by Gabriel Dell’Otto

An Unkindness Of Ravens #5 by Qistina Khalidah

Something Is Killing The Children #14 by Mirka Andolfo

Mega Man: Fully Charged #6 by Jorge Corona

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #5 by Lorenzo De Felici

Black Magick Vol. 3: Ascension I by Nicola Scott

Monstress #31 by Sana Takeda

Spawn #314 by Todd McFarlane

The Department Of Truth #5 by Tiffany Turrill

The Eighth Immortal #1 by Tiffany Turrill

Star Wars Adventures: Vader’s Castle by Francesco Francavilla

Stake #1 by Francesca Fantini

The Witcher: Fading Memories #3 by Evan Cagle

The Cycle Of The Red Moon Vol. 2 by Fiona Hsieh

Van Helsing: Hellfire #1 by Josh Burns

X-O Manowar #4 by Christian Ward

King Tank Girl #4 by Greg Staples

Francis by Lopuytn

Year Zero #3 by Kaare Andrews

Taarna #2 by Christian Ward

