Best comic book covers of the week – January 25 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on 6 hours ago
It was a mere handful of days ago that Marvel teased at some sort of Heroes Reborn…er…rebirth, but here’s an interesting spanner being thrown into that brand resurrection: What if it’s not the extremely 1990s property coming back, but an all-new all-different direction for the Marvel Universe? While this wouldn’t be the first, second, or even third time that Marvel has attempted a tonal reboot in recent memory, it’s still an intriguing possibility now that the house of ideas has released a series of teaser images of its most popular characters in strange situations.

Let’s not beat around the bush here either: I’m getting a very heavy DC Rebirth vibe from Marvel in these images, as that particular publisher has had more of a reactionary approach to its comic book universe lately rather than an a trendsetting one. Well, minus Jonathan Hickman’s run on X-Men recently, which has been the proper evolution of classic characters with brave new ideas that the rest of the Marvel Universe is currently missing.

Here’s a look at the images and a quick breakdown of them:

  • Yeah, that looks like Doctor Doom in Juggernaut armour and empowered by the mystic might of Cyttorak. Unstoppable Doom anyone?
  • That’s the Enchantress slinging spells, but dressed in a costume similar to the Scarlet Witch. Enchanting.
  • Reed Richards and a now fully-human Ben Grimm, Agents of SHIELD?
  • Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man, is on the rooftop of the Daily Bugle and he’s just snapped a few photos of someone who seems to have super powers, man.
  • Thanos is back, but instead of donning the Infinity Gauntlet, it looks like he has acquired five of the Mandarin’s mighty rings of power.
  • The Hulk’s back to a friendlier and less horrifyingly immortal form it seems, smiling as he’s about to pummel some poor bastard animal.
  • Canada’s premiere superteam Alpha Flight looks ready to save the day ey, but the team and Wolverine appear to be far more cybernetic than ever before.
  • And lastly, Agent Phil Coulson is running for president! He can’t be worse than the last guy, I’d bet.

Heroes Reborn, but in a wildly different way? That should make for some interesting reading. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic Book Covers Of The Week Credits

  • Red Sonja: The Superpowers #1 by Lucio Parrillo
  • Conan The Barbarian #18 by EM Gist
  • New Mutants #15 by Rod Reis
  • Shang-Chi #5 by Iban Coello
  • Wolverine #9 by Adam Kubert
  • Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #4 by Sean Gordon Murphy
  • Future State: Dark Detective #2 by Gabriel Dell’Otto
  • An Unkindness Of Ravens #5 by Qistina Khalidah
  • Something Is Killing The Children #14 by Mirka Andolfo
  • Mega Man: Fully Charged #6 by Jorge Corona
  • We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #5 by Lorenzo De Felici
  • Black Magick Vol. 3: Ascension I by Nicola Scott
  • Monstress #31 by Sana Takeda
  • Spawn #314 by Todd McFarlane
  • The Department Of Truth #5 by Tiffany Turrill
  • The Eighth Immortal #1 by Tiffany Turrill
  • Star Wars Adventures: Vader’s Castle by Francesco Francavilla
  • Stake #1 by Francesca Fantini
  • The Witcher: Fading Memories #3 by Evan Cagle
  • The Cycle Of The Red Moon Vol. 2 by Fiona Hsieh
  • Van Helsing: Hellfire #1 by Josh Burns
  • X-O Manowar #4 by Christian Ward
  • King Tank Girl #4 by Greg Staples
  • Francis by Lopuytn
  • Year Zero #3 by Kaare Andrews
  • Taarna #2 by Christian Ward

Last Updated: January 25, 2021

