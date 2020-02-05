Hot Toys’ latest Thanos figure is very worried that he might not survive Avengers: Endgame

He may resemble a Smurf on steroids with a fondness for autoerotic asphyxiation, but there’s no denying that the mere threat of Thanos alone was enough to finally see the Avengers assemble for a showdown that rocked the very heavens. Able to easily cleave his way through the combined might of Thor, Iron Man and Captain America, Thanos came tantalisingly close to The Snap 2: The Snappening by the time the dust had cleared.

The end result though? A valiant sacrifice at the eleventh hour, as Tony Stark donned the Infinity Gauntlet and used its cosmic energies to turn Thanos and his army into a nightmare for anyone who suffers from hayfever. The day was saved, Robert Downey Jr’s bank balance looked greener than a seasick Hulk and Hot Toys had enough source material to pump out action figures for years to come.

Which they’re doing right now! Not just content with a regular biceps-flexing Thanos and an Endgame version decked out in glorious golden armour, the latest Thanos from the company now sports a bit more battle damage and a very very worried alternate head sculpt. Check it out below:













































“You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.” – Thanos Thanos’ snap of decimation from Avengers: Infinity War threw the galaxy into chaos, but the menace of the universe will stop at nothing to spread his reign of tyranny. Trying to save the other half of the populations from experiencing the same loss that he dealt with, the fierce warlord intends to use the limitless power of the Infinity Stones through the Nano Gauntlet for his ultimate quest. As a continuation of the incredible collectible series of Avenger: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the all-new Battle Damaged Version of 1/6th scale Thanos collectible figure highlighting severe damages on armours inspired by the climactic battle on Earth from The Infinity Saga!

According to Hot Toys, this version of Thanos will ship with:

A newly developed head sculpt capturing the warlord’s shocked facial expression with excellent craftsmanship, an interchangeable angry head sculpt, a specially designed muscular body exhibiting hyper realistic skin texture and tendons, a damaged 1/6th scale Nano Gauntlet with LED light up function and a matching hand mounted with all six Infinity Stones, an extra interchangeable hand for Nano Gauntlet features finger snapping gesture, astounding degree of battle damage details being reflected on Thanos’ shiny golden armor and accessories including a newly crafted helmet, a heavy double-edged sword, as well as a battlefield inspired diorama figure base.

Fun fact: I make the exact same facial expressions when I have a heavy fart:

And then realise that that wasn’t a fart:

That’s my endgame.

