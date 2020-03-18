Hot Toys The Mandalorian has shiny armour, more firepower and Baby Yoda

Bounty hunting…it’s such a complicated profession, isn’t it? One day you’re using a carbonite chamber to keep your targets contained so that you don’t have to worry about a knife in your back, the next day you find yourself the parent to a little green frog-eating child that Imperial officers with sinister German accents want to get their hands on and dissect.

That’s The Mandalorian for you, a chapter of Star Wars that was part western and all badass as a new Mandalorian stepped into the jetpack of a role previously held by Boba Fett. Only this time, Mando was able to do more than just stand around and look cool. Decked out in his signature armour and carrying plenty of heavy firepower, the entire aesthetic of the Mandalorian simply oozes style. Plus the Child is adorable. Can’t dispute that.

Fun fact: I’ve been teasing Alessandro about the existence of an officially licensed figure from Hot Toys and guess what? It is indeed real! Having already made a version of the Mandalorian decked out in his less durable armour, Hot Toys is back with a shinier and more silver version that throws in Baby Yoda for good measure. Check it out below:











































Since the debut of the first-ever live action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, fans around the world are elated with the show’s captivating story, characters and the surprise appearance of a beloved alien foundling.

Today, Hot Toys is excited to present with the latest 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child collectible set this highly acclaimed live-action show! Based on the appearance of the fearless Mandalorian in his new beskar armor, the highly-accurate collectible set features the bounty hunter with meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, interchangeable right shoulder armor with Mudhorn signet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, a blaster rifle and pistol, flamethrower effect, a tracking fob and a desert-themed figure base. Moreover, a highly detailed collectible feature a curious standing Child is included in this collectible set! This Deluxe Version brings an additional The Child sitting in the hover pram, beskar steel and camtono container with LED light-up function, a whistling bird firing effects attachable to Mandalorian’s left gauntlet, and also a miniature hologram exclusively to recreate more iconic scenes.

There’ll be two versions available of this tag team: A regular release that has all those cool accessories and a deluxe version which throws in the Child’s infamous floating pod in case your Mandalorian gets tired of carrying him everywhere. All that and some shiny Beskar armour that looks amazing.

