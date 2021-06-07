Best comic book covers of the week – 7 June 2021

Venom may be losing Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman as the powerhouse duo look beyond the inky tendrils of Marvel’s favorite symbiote, but the series has a new heavyweight creative team headed to it pages. While Cates is joining up with artist Ryan Ottley for what looks to be an explosive new take on the Hulk, it’s a swap of sorts as Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing hops on over to Venom alongside co-writer Ram V and artists Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, and Alex Sinclair.

“When my editors at Marvel reached out about taking on Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was not prepared for the kind of creative thrill it has been ever since,” Ram V said as part of Marvel’s announcement.

This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions. It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I’ve had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan’s caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in – you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote have significantly powered up in the wake of the King in Black event, with Marvel describing this new title as “dramatic and dangerous,” with a “twisted new vision” for the character. Should be something to keep your eyes on when it kicks off later this year.

