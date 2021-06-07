Home Comics & Toys Best comic book covers of the week – 7 June 2021

Best comic book covers of the week – 7 June 2021

Venom may be losing Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman as the powerhouse duo look beyond the inky tendrils of Marvel’s favorite symbiote, but the series has a new heavyweight creative team headed to it pages. While Cates is joining up with artist Ryan Ottley for what looks to be an explosive new take on the Hulk, it’s a swap of sorts as Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing hops on over to Venom alongside co-writer Ram V and artists Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, and Alex Sinclair.

“When my editors at Marvel reached out about taking on Venom alongside Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch, I was not prepared for the kind of creative thrill it has been ever since,” Ram V said as part of Marvel’s announcement.

This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions. It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I’ve had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan’s caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in – you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote have significantly powered up in the wake of the King in Black event, with Marvel describing this new title as “dramatic and dangerous,” with a “twisted new vision” for the character. Should be something to keep your eyes on when it kicks off later this year.

Best comic book cover of the weeks credits

  1. DIE!Namite Lives! #1 by Lucio Parrillo
  2. Red Sonja: 1982 by Jonathan Broxton
  3. Beta Ray Bill #2 by Daniel Warren Johnson
  4. Iron Man #9 by Alex Ross
  5. Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #3 by Phil Noto
  6. Eve #2 by Dan Mora
  7. Magic: The Gathering #3 by Derrick Chew
  8. Mighty Morphin’ #8 by In-Hyuk Lee
  9. American Vampire: 1976 #9 by Rafael Albuquerque
  10. Batman: The Detective #3 by Andy Kubert
  11. Challenge Of The Super Sons #3 by Jamal Campbell
  12. DC Pride #1 by Jen Bartel
  13. Detective Comics #1037 by Dan Mora
  14. Future State: Gotham #2 by Jose Ladrönn
  15. Rorschach #9 by Jorge Fornes
  16. Wonder Woman #773 by Paulina Ganucheau
  17. Die #17 by Stephanie Hans
  18. Karmen #4 by Guillem March
  19. The Good Asian #2 by Dave Johnson
  20. Sonic The Hedgehog #40 by Dan Schoening
  21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117 by Sophie Campbell
  22. The Transformers Annual 2021 by Alex Milne
  23. Stake #4 by ALan Quah
  24. Phantom Tales Of The Night Vol. 7 by Matsuri
  25. Taarna #6 by Christian Ward
  26. Bloodshot Vol. 4 by Rod Reis

