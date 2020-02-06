Invasion from Planet Wrestletopia is a love letter to over the top sports entertainment at its finest

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourselves for a spectacle of beautiful violence the likes of which have not been seen in many a year! In the left corner, we have fan expectations and a general underwhelming attitude to comic books featuring wrassling as a main theme. In the right corner, weighing in at five issues and coming from SBI Press, we have a new challenger in the ring! So make some noise, for Invasion from Planet Wrestletopia!

You’ve got to love wrestling. It’s on several times a week, it’s good vs evil and at its very best it’ll make you believe that you’re genuinely watching an undead mortician from the wild west survive attacks that would cripple an elephant. There’s a passion for sports entertainment, for the lows and highs associated with the carnival of carnage that it represents that simply cannot be explained unless you’ve experienced it for yourself.

Written by Ed Kuehnel and Matt Entin, Invasion from Planet Wrestletopia is more than just a crazy story of action, past regrets and the seedy side of WRASSLIN’ mixed with the kind of high stakes cosmic action that would put Star Wars to shame in an STFU submission lock. It’s a celebration of the art of Wrestling, stuffed to the brim with the most obtuse references possible and passionately dipping into why fans love seeing gigantic slabs of massively burly men collide with one another on a nightly basis.

That story alone makes for terrific reading as it fully embraces the absurdity of professional wrestling the emotional cost involved in having an intergalactic champion with a hate-on for any would-be challengers to his throne. There’s something delightfully addictive about a plot that doesn’t just dip its head into a vat of wrestling to find inspiration but puts on a speedo and actually does laps in a pool of top-rope madness and establishes its own unique mythology along the way.

Invasion from Planet Wrestletopia runs wild with the plot, but it’s the art team of Dan Schkade, David Hahn and Marissa Louise who tag in and provide a beatdown on your eyeballs. A little bit of classic silver age influence, colours that pop more vibrantly than a Randy Savage promo and ink lines smoother than a top rope elbow drop performed by a master of the craft. It’s a comic that’s just fun to read and look at, with every grappler on the roster having their own signature flair and attitude that ranges from pure attitude to ruthless aggression.

If you’ve ever had a passing interest in the art of grappling, Invasion from Planet Wrestletopia is a love letter to sports entertainment that more than deserves to be in the main event spotlight. You can find it right here at SBI.

