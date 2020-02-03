The best comic book covers of the week – 03 February 2020

One of the more interesting projects to come out of the mind of Brian Michael Bendis when he hopped over from Marvel to DC, was Event Leviathan. Picture the scene: Within the DC Universe there existed a number of clandestine organisations who over the years had pursued their own agendas and missions, often endangering Earth in the process.

In one fell swoop, a reborn Leviathan had wiped them all out. From ARGUS to the DEO, DC’s secret keepers were laid bare and their function was questioned by a mysterious new opponent who sought nothing more than to expose the truth and the failings of these secret organisations. While Leviathan’s plan may have been stopped, the man pulling the strings from behind the curtain(no spoilers here so avoid the preview below!) was far from done.

The breaker of secrets will return in Leviathan Dawn #1, a one-shot reteaming Bendis with artist Alex Maleev as the duo see what the next move is for the most dangerous information player in the DCU. Here’s a preview for it:

Exploding out of the pages of Event Leviathan, this all-new special, Leviathan Dawn #1, blasts the DC Universe into a dangerous and brave new future! With Leviathan arrived, its leader’s identity revealed, and its plans known, what happens next? The heroes fight back! Leviathan changed the rules of the game, so now’s the time for the biggest players to get together and figure out a new strategy in this brave new world. Leviathan Dawn is an extra-sized super-spy yarn from the Eisner Award-winning team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Alex Maleev! It all sets the stage for the next chapter of Bendis and Maleev’s deadly saga, Event Leviathan: Checkmate!

Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Daredevil #17 by Julian Totino Tedesco

Harley Quinn #70 by Guillem March

Gideon Falls #21 by Michael Walsh

Justice League Odyssey #18 by José Ladrönn

X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Lois Lane #8 by Kamome Shirahama

Martian Manhunter #12 by Riley Rossmo

Doctor Doom #5 by Tom Coker

Star Wars: Darth Vader #1 by Inhyuk Lee

Spider-Verse #5 by Dave Rapoza

Captain America: The End #1 by Rahzzah

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 by Dan Mora

Red Sonja #13 by Jae Lee

The Marked #4 by Geirrod Van Dyke

DC Crimes of Passion #1 by Yasmine Putri

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #270 by John Giang

Nomen Omen #5 by Mahmud Asrar

The Butcher of Paris #3 by Dave Johnson

Vengeance of Vampirella #5 by Lucio Parrillo

Miss Fury #1 by Mike McKone

Magicians #4 by Qistina Khalidah

Bad Reception #4 by Juan Doe

2000 AD #2167 by Brendan McCarthy

gen:LOCK #4 by Dan Mora

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Year Two #2 by Hannah Templer

Predator: Hunters III #1 by Brian Thies

Backtrack #1 by Marco D’Alfonso

