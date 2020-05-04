Home Comics & Toys The best comic book covers of the week – 04 May 2020

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on May 4, 2020
Doing a quick browse of the comic book reddit threads on Sunday, I was amazed to discover a bit of late news thrown into the mix. Between a global pandemic and a world leader recommending the chugging of hand sanitiser as a deterrent to life, there was a death that shook the comic book world to its core.

The passing of a legend, the end of an era in satire. Ladies and gentlemen, Mort Drucker is no more. If the name doesn’t ring any bells for you, then chances are that you never spent an afternoon reading one of the cheap reprints of MAD Magazine that you could find in stores all over the world. The home of Spy Vs. Spy, the silliest of sound effects and doodles in the margin from Sergio Aragones, the crown jewel of any MAD Magazine was a send-up of a Hollywood blockbuster that was visualised through the pen of Drucker.

The master artist nailed the look and feel of any movie thrown at him, while still managing to smuggle a chuckle out of every panel with hidden jokes and gags. Drucker unfortunately passed away at the age of 92 in early April, leaving behind a printed legacy of lampoons the likes of which will never be seen again.

And on that bummer of a note, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week:

  1. The Flash #753 by Junggeon Yoon
  2. Batman and the Outsiders #12 by Tyler Kirkham
  3. The Green Lantern Season Two #3 by Liam Sharp
  4. Red Sonja #16 by Bob Q
  5. Unearth #8 by Baldemar Rivas
  6. Exorsisters #7 by Gisele Lagace
  7. The Boys: Dear Becky #2 by Darick Robertson
  8. Rai #7 by Fritz Casas
  9. Join The Future #2 by Tommy Lee Edwards
  10. Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #5 by Max Dunbar
  11. Predator: Hunters III #4 by Brian Thies
  12. Spy Island # by Lia Miternique
  13. Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast #5 by Nick Kremenek
  14. Lonely Receiver #1 by Jen Hickman
  15. Adler #4 by Paul McCaffrey
  16. My Little Pony/Transformers #1 by Tony Fleecs
  17. Red Agent: Island of Dr Moreau #5 by Geebo Vigonte
  18. Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew #2 by Joe Eisma
  19. Eniac #1 by Doug Braithwaite
  20. The Grievling #1 by Damien Worm
  21. Stargazer #1 by Antonio Fuso
  22. Doctor Doom #8 by Ryan Brown
  23. Ant-Man #5 by Eduard Petrovich
  24. Champions #2 by Toni Infante
  25. Daredevil #21 by Marco Chechetto
  26. Empyre: Thor #1 by Meghan Hetrick
  27. Juggernaut #1 by Geoff Shaw
  28. Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #2 by In-Hyuk lee
  29. Sword Master #11 by Gunji
  30. Batman #94 by Tony Daniel
  31. Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 by Dan Mora
  32. Harley Quinn #73 by Frank Cho
  33. Justice League Dark Vol. 3: The Witching War by Guillem March
  34. Justice League: Odyssey #21 by Jose Ladronn
  35. Lois Lane #11 by Joelle Jones
  36. Man Bat #1 by Kyle Hotz
  37. Strange Adventures #3 by Mitch Gerads
  38. The Batman’s Grave #7 by Frank Quitely
  39. The Legion Of Super Heroes #7 by Alex Garner
  40. Gen:LOCK #7 by Dan Mora
  41. The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 by Nick Robles
  42. Birthright #44 by Ariano Lucas and Andrei Bressan
  43. Death Or Glory #11 by Bengal
  44. Die #11 by Stephanie Hans
  45. Mercy #3 by Stjepan Seijic
  46. Rat Queens #22 by Marco Lesko and Priscilla Petriates
  47. Rascal by Jean-Luc Deglin

Last Updated: May 4, 2020

