The best comic book covers of the week – 04 May 2020

Doing a quick browse of the comic book reddit threads on Sunday, I was amazed to discover a bit of late news thrown into the mix. Between a global pandemic and a world leader recommending the chugging of hand sanitiser as a deterrent to life, there was a death that shook the comic book world to its core.

The passing of a legend, the end of an era in satire. Ladies and gentlemen, Mort Drucker is no more. If the name doesn’t ring any bells for you, then chances are that you never spent an afternoon reading one of the cheap reprints of MAD Magazine that you could find in stores all over the world. The home of Spy Vs. Spy, the silliest of sound effects and doodles in the margin from Sergio Aragones, the crown jewel of any MAD Magazine was a send-up of a Hollywood blockbuster that was visualised through the pen of Drucker.

The master artist nailed the look and feel of any movie thrown at him, while still managing to smuggle a chuckle out of every panel with hidden jokes and gags. Drucker unfortunately passed away at the age of 92 in early April, leaving behind a printed legacy of lampoons the likes of which will never be seen again.

And on that bummer of a note, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week:

Comic book cover of the week credits

The Flash #753 by Junggeon Yoon Batman and the Outsiders #12 by Tyler Kirkham The Green Lantern Season Two #3 by Liam Sharp Red Sonja #16 by Bob Q Unearth #8 by Baldemar Rivas Exorsisters #7 by Gisele Lagace The Boys: Dear Becky #2 by Darick Robertson Rai #7 by Fritz Casas Join The Future #2 by Tommy Lee Edwards Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #5 by Max Dunbar Predator: Hunters III #4 by Brian Thies Spy Island # by Lia Miternique Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast #5 by Nick Kremenek Lonely Receiver #1 by Jen Hickman Adler #4 by Paul McCaffrey My Little Pony/Transformers #1 by Tony Fleecs Red Agent: Island of Dr Moreau #5 by Geebo Vigonte Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew #2 by Joe Eisma Eniac #1 by Doug Braithwaite The Grievling #1 by Damien Worm Stargazer #1 by Antonio Fuso Doctor Doom #8 by Ryan Brown Ant-Man #5 by Eduard Petrovich Champions #2 by Toni Infante Daredevil #21 by Marco Chechetto Empyre: Thor #1 by Meghan Hetrick Juggernaut #1 by Geoff Shaw Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #2 by In-Hyuk lee Sword Master #11 by Gunji Batman #94 by Tony Daniel Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 by Dan Mora Harley Quinn #73 by Frank Cho Justice League Dark Vol. 3: The Witching War by Guillem March Justice League: Odyssey #21 by Jose Ladronn Lois Lane #11 by Joelle Jones Man Bat #1 by Kyle Hotz Strange Adventures #3 by Mitch Gerads The Batman’s Grave #7 by Frank Quitely The Legion Of Super Heroes #7 by Alex Garner Gen:LOCK #7 by Dan Mora The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 by Nick Robles Birthright #44 by Ariano Lucas and Andrei Bressan Death Or Glory #11 by Bengal Die #11 by Stephanie Hans Mercy #3 by Stjepan Seijic Rat Queens #22 by Marco Lesko and Priscilla Petriates Rascal by Jean-Luc Deglin

