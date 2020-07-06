The best comic book covers of the week – 06 July 2020

Can you believe that Back to the Future left its first set of flaming tire marks on the cinema a staggering 35 years ago? Yes sir, the classic franchise is now boasting a double digit figure that’ll make you feel old as heck, and it’s time to celebrate! IDW Publishing is doing just that, with a good ol’ crossover that’ll see Marty “Don’t call me chicken” McFly and Doc Brown teaming up with…the Transformers.
Not the first major cinematic franchise to meet the robots in disguise (Ghostbusters and My Little Pony have had their own run-ins with the Autobots and Decepticons), the crossover still sounds wonderfully mad:
Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything’s looking up… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons!” reads IDW’s description of the limited series. “With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!
And yes, that new Autobot is getting his own custom action figure and I MUST HAVE IT!
Great Scott, what a time to be alive! Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!
Comic book covers of the week credits:
- Dejah Thoris #6 by Lucio Parrillo
- Red Sonja #15 by Jae Lee
- Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica #11 by Laura Braga
- Red Sonja: Age Of Chaos #5 by Lucio Parrillo
- Adventureman #2 by Terry and Rachel Dodson
- Oblivion Song #25 by Lorenzo de Felici
- Oblivion Song #25 by David Finch and Annalisa Leoni
- Sonata #11 by Jay Anacleto and Geirrod Van Dyke
- Alienated #4 by Christian Ward
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 by Jen Bartel
- The Red Mother #6 by Jeremy Haun
- Dr. Strange #5 by Luke Ross
- Strange Academy #2 by RB Silva
- Monstrous: Witch Hunter #1 by Robert Nugent and Stan Yak
- Batman Book 13: City Of Bane, Part 2 by Tony Daniel
- Flash Forward by Evan Shaner
- Green Lantern Vol. 2: The Day The Stars Fell by Liam Sharp
- Sonic The Hedgehog Annual 2020 by Tracy Yardley
- The Cimmerian: Red Nails #2 by Meghan Hetrick
- The Legend Of Dororo & Hyakkimaru Vol. 1 by Satoshi Shiki
- Sabrina: Something Wicked #2 by Rian Gonzales
- Finger Guns #3 by Jen Hickman
- Money Shot #6 by Rebekah A. Isaacs
- No One’s Rose #3 by Adam Gorham
- Stranger Things: Into The Fire #4 by Evan Cagle
- Aggretsuko #4 by Jeff Parker
- Detective Comics #1023 by Andrew Hennessy, Brad Anderson and Brad Walker
- Superman #23 by John Timms
- Harley Quinn #74 by Guillem March
- Young Justice #16 by Gabe Eltaeb
- Lois Lane #12 by Mike Perkins
- Hawkman #25 by Mikel Janin
- Ghost Rider #7 by Aaron Kuder
Last Updated: July 6, 2020