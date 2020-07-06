The best comic book covers of the week – 06 July 2020

Can you believe that Back to the Future left its first set of flaming tire marks on the cinema a staggering 35 years ago? Yes sir, the classic franchise is now boasting a double digit figure that’ll make you feel old as heck, and it’s time to celebrate! IDW Publishing is doing just that, with a good ol’ crossover that’ll see Marty “Don’t call me chicken” McFly and Doc Brown teaming up with…the Transformers.

Not the first major cinematic franchise to meet the robots in disguise (Ghostbusters and My Little Pony have had their own run-ins with the Autobots and Decepticons), the crossover still sounds wonderfully mad:

Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything’s looking up… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons!” reads IDW’s description of the limited series. “With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!

And yes, that new Autobot is getting his own custom action figure and I MUST HAVE IT!

Great Scott, what a time to be alive! Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits:

































































Dejah Thoris #6 by Lucio Parrillo

Red Sonja #15 by Jae Lee

Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica #11 by Laura Braga

Red Sonja: Age Of Chaos #5 by Lucio Parrillo

Adventureman #2 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Oblivion Song #25 by Lorenzo de Felici

Oblivion Song #25 by David Finch and Annalisa Leoni

Sonata #11 by Jay Anacleto and Geirrod Van Dyke

Alienated #4 by Christian Ward

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Willow #1 by Jen Bartel

The Red Mother #6 by Jeremy Haun

Dr. Strange #5 by Luke Ross

Strange Academy #2 by RB Silva

Monstrous: Witch Hunter #1 by Robert Nugent and Stan Yak

Batman Book 13: City Of Bane, Part 2 by Tony Daniel

Flash Forward by Evan Shaner

Green Lantern Vol. 2: The Day The Stars Fell by Liam Sharp

Sonic The Hedgehog Annual 2020 by Tracy Yardley

The Cimmerian: Red Nails #2 by Meghan Hetrick

The Legend Of Dororo & Hyakkimaru Vol. 1 by Satoshi Shiki

Sabrina: Something Wicked #2 by Rian Gonzales

Finger Guns #3 by Jen Hickman

Money Shot #6 by Rebekah A. Isaacs

No One’s Rose #3 by Adam Gorham

Stranger Things: Into The Fire #4 by Evan Cagle

Aggretsuko #4 by Jeff Parker

Detective Comics #1023 by Andrew Hennessy, Brad Anderson and Brad Walker

Superman #23 by John Timms

Harley Quinn #74 by Guillem March

Young Justice #16 by Gabe Eltaeb

Lois Lane #12 by Mike Perkins

Hawkman #25 by Mikel Janin

Ghost Rider #7 by Aaron Kuder

Last Updated: