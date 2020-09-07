The best comic book covers of the week – 07 September 2020

Shang Chi is getting ready to bust some heads in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you know what that means: It’s time to raise his profile in comic books! Marvel’s greatest ass-kicker will be back later this year, in a brand new mini-series that’ll see the master martial artist tangle with the Five Weapons Society. Each of the titular weapons happens to have a champion, and Chi will be throwing down with them.
One of those champions? Sister Dagger of the House of the Deadly Dagger. The other house champions are made up of Brother Sabre, Sister Hammer, and Brother Staff, but the fifth spot is currently vacant. Previously held by Chi’s father Zheng Zu, the spot is waiting for Chi to claim it…if he wants to. Here’s the official synopsis for the new series that’ll be main evented by Gene Luen Yang, Dike Ruan, and Philip Tan, from Marvel:
THE MASTER RETURNS! An ancient and evil secret society has stayed in hiding since the death of their leader, Zheng Zu. But now his successor has been chosen to shift the balance of power in the world — Zheng Zu’s son, Shang-Chi! Witness the Marvel Universe’s greatest fighter return to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind long ago — and discover the secrets to Shang-Chi’s past that will change his world forever.
Don’t miss out on this epic tale of family, betrayal and justice as the incredible team of Gene Luen Yang, Dike Ruan, and Philip Tan launch a new chapter in the legend of Shang-Chi!
Last Updated: September 7, 2020