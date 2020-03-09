The best comic book covers of the week – 09 March 2020

You’d have to be crazy to take on a billionaire with parental abandonment issues and too much rage armed with nothing more than a few lethal gags and a complete lack of morality…right? Right! Say what you like about the Joker, but there’s no denying that the ace of knaves is crazier than a honey badger on PCP. How crazy is the Joker though?

That’s the question that Kami Garcia and Ed Kurz M.D hope to answer in Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity Secret Files #1, a one-shot partner to Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity. With art by David Mack, Jason Badower and more, Secret Files builds on the story of Criminal Sanity which saw Harleen Quinzell tracking down serial killers:

The Joker, a brutal psychopath who murdered her roommate and disappeared years ago, and the killer currently terrorizing Gotham City. Throughout the acclaimed series, Garcia has been consulting forensic psychiatrist and behavior analyst Edward Kurz, M.D., to ensure the accuracy of the story and of Harley’s methodology.

Secret Files fills in a few blanks on that book, detailing the insanity of the Joker if he were a real person. “I had worked on an X-Files book, and my friend, Dr. Ed Kurz, was one of my consultants,” Garcia explained via Newsarama.

He’s a real forensic psychiatrist profiler. Harley Quinn basically has a very similar job. Dr. Kurz works in a facility for the criminally insane. I wanted to play with the idea of Harley having that training and working as a behaviour analyst and a profiler. We profiled Joker as if he were a real person. I wanted to write a very accurate procedural. I wanted people to make sure their doors were locked after they read the issue. To really feel like he could be out there.

Sounds fascinating! The one-shot will hit shelves in June. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week:

The Flash #751 by Howard Porter

X-Men #8 by Leinil Francis Yu

Wonder Woman #753 by Robson Rocha and Danny Miki

New Mutants #9 by Marcos Martin

Thor #4 by Olivier Coipel

Catwoman #21 by Joelle Jones

Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 by Raffaele Ienco

The Batman’s Grave #6 by Bryan Hitch

The Terrifics #26 by Dan Mora

Hawkman #22 by Gerardo Zaffino

Cable #1 by Phil Noto

Decorum #1 by Mike Krome

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1 by Kaare Andrews

Hawkeye: Freefall #4 by Kim Jacinto

The Dollhouse Family #5 by Jay Anacleto

Go Go Power Rangers #30 by Eleanor Carlini

Ronin Island #11 by Giannis Milonogiannis

SFSX (Safe Sex) #7 by Tula Lotay

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes #3 by Carlos Pacheco

RWBY #6 by Sarah Stone

Bloodshot #7 by Tyler Kirkham

Vampirella / Red Sonja #7 by Jae Lee

James Bond #4 by Afua Richardson

2000 AD #2172 by Jake Lynch

Blackwood: The Mourning After #2 by Veronica Fish

Death To The Army Of Darkness #2 by Ben Oliver

Dejah Thoris #4 by Lucio Parrillo

Aggretsuko #2 by Ian McGinty

Criminal Macabre: The Big Bleed Out #4 by Gyula Nemeth

Adler #2 by Butch Guice

RV9 #5 by Travis Mercer

Wayward Sons #1 by Nigel Raynor

Void Walker #3 by Kristian Rossi

Shades Of Magic: The Rebel Army #4 by Jesus Hervas

