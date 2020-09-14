The best comic book covers of the week – 14 September 2020

When you’ve got a high-profile writer main eventing a comic book, that’s a run which usually lasts many many years. Think Grant Morrison on Batman, Dan Slott on Amazing Spider-Man and the team of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon on Preacher. Not too long ago, DC kicked off a new era for Superman that featured former Marvel heavyweight Brian Michael Bendis helming Superman and Action Comics.

Come December, Bendis’ tenure on Superman comics is coming to an end, as the writer and artists Ivan Reis, Joe Prado, John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson prepare for one last adventure together. Here’s the solicitations for those issues:

Superman #28

Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel’s adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that’s been years in the making!

Action Comics #1028

With the final fate of Metropolis’s underworld revealed at last, it’s time for each member of the House of Kent to face their unknown futures head-on, including Lois, Conner, Jon, Kara, Jimmy, and, of course, Clark Kent! This standalone Superman story connects threads from Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, Superman, Justice League, Legion of Super-Heroes, and other unforgettable series in epic—and unexpected—ways!

It has been one heck of a saga so far, and while Bendis may be wrapping up earlier than expected, he’ll still be sticking around for plenty of other adventures with DC’s finest. PS go read Legion of Superheroes it’s the best.

