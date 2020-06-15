The best comic book covers of the week – 15 June 2020

A legend has passed, leaving behind a body of work that is nothing short of genre-defining. You think of the great Batman writers of the last 80 years, and on any list that includes the likes of Scott Snyder, Grant Morrison and Bill Finger, you have to include Denny O’Neil. The man who helped put DC Comics back on the map during the Silver Age of comic books, O’Neil’s name graced many a comic book character across DC and Marvel back in the day.

It’s his work on Batman that always be fondly remembered however, as he helped create characters such as Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, Leslie Thompkins, Azrael, and Richard Dragon, oversaw the controversial death of the second Robin Jason Todd and in an era where Batman was seen as a campy caped crusader, he helped rejuvenate the vigilante as a dark knight out for justice.

Beyond his work in comic book writing, O’Neil was also a hell of an editor and oversaw numerous Batman titles from 1986 through to 2000. That included the likes of the Knightfall saga and ended with a 1999 finale for O’Neil with the dramatic No Man’s Land storyline that ran throughout 1999. O’Neil sadly passed away last week from natural causes at the age of 81, but he leaves behind a legacy that’ll preserve his legend for many more years to come as one of the definitive architects of the modern-day Batman.

And on that somber note, on to the best comic book covers of the week.

Comic book covers of the week credits



















































Kirby Genesis by Alex Ross

Red Sonja: Age Of Chaos #4 by Derrick Chew

Batgirl Vol. 7: Oracle Rising by Carmine Di Giandomenico

Batman And The Outsiders #13 by Michael Golden

Catwoman Vol. 3: Friend Or Foe by Joelle Jones

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 by Doug Mahnke

The Question: The Deaths Of Vic Sage #3 by Denys Cowan

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #3 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Year Of The Villain: The Infected by David Marquez

Young Justice #15 by Ben Caldwell

A Man Among Ye #1 by Stjepan Seijic

Birthright #44 by Adriano Lucas and Andrei Bressan

Gideon Falls #22 by Jeffrey Alan Love

Ludocrats #2 by Jeff Stokely

Tartarus #3 by Johnnie Christmas

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Vol. 3 by Marc Aspinall

Lumberjanes: Campfire Songs by Kris Anka

Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 by Dan Mora

Wynd #1 by Dan Mora

Finder: Chase The Lady by Carla Speed McNeil

The Little Mermaid by Piky Hamilton

Dawn Of X Vol. 5 by Joshua Cassara and R.B Silva

Invader Zim Quarterly #1 by Aaron Alexovich

Vampironica: New Blood #4 by Lisa Sterle

Klaw Vol. 3: The Cycle Renewed by Joel Jurion

