The best comic book covers of the week – 16 March 2020

Marvel is kicking off a new phase in their cinematic universe with the likes of The Eternals, Doctor Strange’s journey to a mad multiverse and a Loki TV series, but honestly it’s the Shang Chi film that I’m most excited for. The number one ass-kicker in any room, a cult classic hero and an icon of another era when even Elvis was going “LOOK OUT” and karate-chopping the air around him.

Naturally, that also means that Shang Chi will be getting a new comic book series to tie into the film, a five-issue series being helmed by writer Gene Luen Yang and artists Dike Ruan and Phillip Tan. Shang-Chi is back in action, he has some family legacy to deal with and a snazzy new costume. Neat! “In this new series, Shang-Chi’s fight for justice will collide with his past,” reads Marvel’s description.

When the hero finds himself pulled back into the fold, no one will be ready for what will be unleashed. With a target on his back after the revitalization of his father’s secret society, the balance of power will shift in an epic tale of succession, family, and betrayal.

“The basic idea that his father is a supervillain is still there,” Yang added.

Zheng Zhu has been around a very long time. He has other kids besides Shang-Chi, so we’re going to explore some of those sibling relationships.

Last time I read anything involving Shang Chi, it was an Avengers story where the martial arts master had become imbued with cosmic radiation that allowed him to create unlimited duplicates of himself and thus allowed him to exist as a literal one-man army. Living the Naruto dream, I swear. The new series will hit stores in June, while the upcoming film where Simu Liu takes on the role has been delayed due to a certain virus that rhymes with Come On Eileen. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

The best comic book covers of the week credits:

