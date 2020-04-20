The best comic book covers of the week – 20 April 2020

Comic book fans, worry not! In these uncertain times where your local comic book shop has shut its doors, single issues of your beloved titles will return to your weekly pull list. If there has been one epiphany throughout the Coronavirus saga, it’s the idea that maybe giving one company control over the shipping and distribution of ALL the comic books is a bad idea.

For years, Diamond has been the only real game in town, grabbing all of the lucrative comic book distribution contracts and establishing a monopoly that either went uncontested or resulted in the competition being bought out. With the distributor temporarily ceasing operations in March, publishers finally began to realise that maybe there were alternative ways in which to get their products out to market.

DC Comics is taking a stab at that idea, with the Distinguished Competition setting up a new deal with Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors to get their wares out to market. “To assist with the immediate distribution of DC titles during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we’ve secured the assistance of two distributors to help facilitate orders of and shipping of our revised publishing schedule,” DC said to retailers in an email Friday afternoon via Newsarama.

Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors have agreed to work with us to distribute these new comics. To that end, instead of simply ‘lifting and shifting’ the same scheduled titles for each of the missed in-store dates, we’ve made changes to the publishing schedule. The new schedule is designed to allow each of you to begin ordering a limited amount of DC product at first, and then ease back into the number of books that represents a normal release schedule from DC when your business can accommodate it.

Lunar and UCS are sister companies created by mail-order comics giants Discount Comic Book Service and Midtown Comics respectively. DC is planning to use these distributors to target specific states and provinces in the USA and Canada, urging retailers to use one of their distribution methods. It’s nod a bad idea to sell comic books again, but it certainly does have its share on detractors!

Brian Hibbs of Comix Experience in San Francisco is one of those dissenting voices, claiming that the new model could put even more comic book shops out of business. More on that, right here at Bleeding Cool. It’s a cutthroat business, and one that seems ready to only get bloodier in the months to come. Until then, here’s a look at the comic book covers of the week that’ll be covered in distributor gang blood!

Comic book covers of the week credits:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 by Sophie Campbell

Firefly #16 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Blade Runner 2019 #8 by Jesus Hervas

Killadelphia #6 by Jae Lee

Ronin Island #12 by Giannis Milonogiannis

Excellence #7 by Chris Brunner and Rico Renzi

Bang! #3 by Matt Kindt

The Clock #3 by Colleen Doran

Protector #4 by Vlad Legostaev

Pretty Violent #7 by Derek Hunter

Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica #11 by Fay Dalton

Transformers Vs. Terminator #2 by Gavin Fullerton

Aliens Vs. Predator: Thicker Than Blood #4 by Chun Lo

Quantum & Woody #4 by David Nakayama

Ghostbusters: Year One #4 by Dan Schoening

The Visitor #5 by Caspar Wijngaard

Faithless II #1 by Kris Anka

Alien: The Original Screenplay #1 by Guilherme Balbi

Killing Red Sonja #2 by Adam Gorham

Wellington #5 by Piotr Kowalski

Heart Attack #6 by Eric Zawadzki

Stranger Things: Into the Fire #4 by Evan Cagle

Lucy Claire: Redemption #5 by John Upchurch

Gung Ho #5 by Thomas van Kummant

Van Helsing Vs. League Monster #3 by John Royle

Judge Dredd: False Witness #2 by Jonboy Meyers

Conspiracy: Men In Black #1 by Leonardo Colapietro

Aero #10 by Keng

Black Widow: Widow’s Sting #1 by Toni Infante

Force Works: 2020 #3 by Ryan Brown

Marvel #2 by Alex Ross

Scream: Curse Of Carnage #6 by Philip Tan

Star Wars #5 by Chris Sprouse

The Amazing Spider-Man: Daily Bugle #3 by Rahzzah

Werewolf By Night #1 by Takashi Okazaki

X-Factor #1 by David Baldeon

Action Comics #1022 by Lucio Parrillo

Basketful Of Heads #7 by Gabriel Rodriguez

Batgirl #46 by Inhyuk Lee

Batman Beyond #43 by Francis Manapul

Birds Of Prey #1 by Ray McCarthy and Emanuela Lupacchino

Detective Comics #1022 by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy

Red Hood: Outlaw #45 by Paolo Pantalena

Last Updated: