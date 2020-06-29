The best comic book covers of the week – 29 June 2020

I’m as confused as you are. There’s barely anything out this week and I can’t figure out why even after I checked a half-dozen sites to make certain that I wasn’t taking crazy pills again. Anyway! What I am looking forward to when DC starts throwing a few new titles out this way, is the upcoming Joker War.

The premise is simple enough: The Joker is back, and he’s…bored? Having realised that his eternal game with Batman has run its course, the harlequin of hate is ready to move on, just as soon as he has burnt Gotham down for good and the bat with it. The real catch here? This time, the Joker is fighting Batman on his own terms: With money!

Having known for years that Bruce Wayne is Batman, the Joker has siphoned off the Wayne fortune, and he’ll be using those considerable resources to finish this rivalry with a bang. “It was always going to come to this. The Clown Prince of Crime and the Dark Knight Detective go head-to-head for the last time,” DC Comics explained of the event.















The Joker has never wanted to win before, he’s never wanted his battle with Batman to end, but now his motivation has shifted. He has decided that one way or another, this will be the final chapter to their story.

“It’s going to be a new status quo,” Batman writer James Tynion told Newsarama about Gotham City and the caped crusader, post-‘Joker War.’

Let’s put it that way. We’re going to shake things up in Gotham City. Bruce Wayne is going to be upfront and center, but the Gotham City he operates in has changed a lot, and the way he operates as Batman is going to have to change a lot.

Joker War kicks off soon, with the event wrapping up in October’s Batman #100. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits









































Red Sonja #16 by Roberto Castro

Vampirella #10 by Ergun Gunduz

Buffy The Vampire Slayer #15 by Frany

Ronin Island #12 by Ethan Young

The Storyteller: Ghosts #3 by Rob Bowyer

Batman: Arkham Asylum by Dave McKean

Red Hood: Outlaw Vol. 3: Generation Outlaw by V. Kenneth Marion

The Marked #6 by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke

Kidz #4 by Jocelyn Joret

Ghostbusters: Year One #4 by Tim Lattie

Billionaire Island #2 by Darick Robertson

The Goon #11 by Matteo Scalera

Blacksad: Collected Stories Vol. 1 by Juanjo Guarnido

Streamliner Vol. 1: Bye Bye Lisa Dora by Fane

The Plot #5 by Chris Shehan

Negan Lives #1 by Charlie Adlard

Protector #4 by Vlad Legostaev

Pretty Violent #7 by Derek Hunter

Wolvenheart #7 by Alejandro Giraldo

Backtrack #4 by Jake Elphick

