The comic book industry wants to see Marvel and DC team up once again

Seventeen years. Long enough to be almost of the legal drinking age, but also the number that relates to a titanic comic book crossover for the ages. Picture the scene: Earth’s mightiest mortals, colliding with none other a group of heroes led by a certain man of steel. In 2003, DC Comics and Marvel made fanboy dreams come true when the Avengers met the Justice League.

In a story that saw all of creation at stake, the greatest heroes of the two biggest publishers on the planet met, fought one another and eventually teamed up to save the day. Once you see Superman wielding both Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer, your eyeballs will never be the same again. Since then though? Marvel and DC have remained distant from one another. DC has done its fair share of crossovers with other comic book companies in the last couple of years (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is seriously good stuff), but Marvel continues to exist within its own bubble.

It’s not that the house of ideas needs such a crossover to keep the lights on, but one can’t help but wonder what it would be like if today’s characters met each other through the dimensional divide. Marvel vs DC is turning 25 years old soon, a feat of publishing thought impossible at the time but a series that got writer Gail Simone thinking: What would happen if the two met once again?

#PleaseMarvelDC



You could have



Vision/Mr. Miracle by @TomKingTK

Thor/Wonder Woman by @Doncates

Superman/Spider-man by @BRIANMBENDIS



What other crossovers would you like to see, and by which creative teams? — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) March 24, 2020

The hashtag is simple: #PleaseMarvelDC

Comic book creators since then have been proposing wild ideas for team-ups, putting together wholesome icons and devious villains together in dream projects that’ll never see the light of day outside of fan-fiction. Here’s a few higlights:

If we do a DC/Marvel crossover I'd like to write Batman vs. everyone. #PleaseMarvelDC pic.twitter.com/vR8QUP9wz9 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 25, 2020

Okay. If the stars aligned and I could write a DC/Marvel crossover, I’d probably write Harley Quinn and Deadpool taking down Darkseid and Thanos.#PleaseMarvelDC — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 25, 2020

Fuck it, since it'll never happen, call dibs on your post-plague Marvel/DC crossover. I call Kamandi/Devil Dinosaur. — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) March 25, 2020

Machine man/Metal Men? New Gods/Eternals? Guardians of the Galaxy/ Legion of Superheroes? Nova/Green Lantern? March 25, 2020

Jonah Hex/Tomazooma



Red Wolf/Scalphunter



Binky’s Buddies/Patsy & Her Pals



Tomb of Dracula/Night Force



Night Nurse/I…Vampire



Planet Terry/Star Hawkins



Killraven/OMAC — Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) March 25, 2020

Deadpool/Deathstroke — Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) March 25, 2020

I'd want Daredevil/Nightwing. — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) March 25, 2020

Captain Marvel/Batwoman 😉 — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) March 25, 2020

ahem, I'll claim that. — Reginald Hudlin (@reghud) March 25, 2020

Catwoman/black Widow ! — Juan Ferreyra (@juaneferreyra) March 25, 2020

I am into this idea. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) March 24, 2020

I’d sell so many of my teeth for any of these projects to be made. My wishlist tag team though? A John Constantine and Loki series. Just imagine an adventure with those two, lying through their teeth, misdirecting their foes and wielding sharp wit to deadly effect. C’mon Marvel and DC, we need this!

