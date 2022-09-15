8 Best Mining Motherboards For Crypto Mining (2022)

If you’re going to be mining cryptocurrency, you want a motherboard that can keep up. Computers used for mining decentralized currency often operate in the background all the time. The motherboard interlinks with all the other components of the computer to help them connect with one another and communicate effectively, which is why choosing the best mining motherboards for this process is so important.

If you choose a cheap, weak motherboard, it probably won’t provide the processing power you need to handle cryptocurrency mining, says TechWalla. We’ve looked at a number of motherboards to find the best mining motherboard on the market, narrowing down your options for you to help you choose the right one.

Anyone trying to build a mining rig will want to say pay special attention to their motherboard if they’re going to mine effectively (more details). A motherboard for mining needs to be able to handle constant usage and stress, and quality ones will be able to do just that and still allow you to use your computer for other things.

There are several different factors you need to look at when choosing a motherboard. While the specs are important, there’s more to it than that. Your specific needs will help determine which motherboard is right for you, and since we don’t know what those needs are, we’re going with the best overall motherboards for mining.

What is the Best Mining Motherboard?

1. ASUS B250 Mining Expert

This 19 GPU motherboard is probably the best mining motherboard available at the moment. It’s actually designed solely for cryptocurrency mining rather than something that will have to adapt to the purpose. A lot of the other motherboards you’ll find will support crypto mining as one of their capabilities, but they’re not necessarily built around mining as a top priority.

This product comes with 19 PCIe slots, which is more than other boards offer. It also features a specialized mining mode, and you can set it straight to that mode without needing to make any additional adjustments so that you get the most from your crypto mining. Asus is known for its high-quality motherboards, and this one is at the top of the pack, helping protect your investment with LANGuard and Overvoltage Protection.

One of the drawbacks to this motherboard is that difficult to find at times, because of the shortage of similar products. If you can get your hands on one, though, you’re probably not going to find a better crypto mining motherboard, but expect to pay a pretty penny due to its rarity and the high demand for this motherboard.

Specs –

19 GPU

4 SATA III 6 Gb/s Ports

Voltage stabilizer

Works with the latest Intel Core Processor

Several protection features

2. Biostar TB250-BTC Pro

This crypto mining motherboard is a bit more economical and easier to find than the Asus B250. If that top choice is out of your price range, the Biostar is an excellent second choice. It’s great at mining multiple coins, and it provides support for up to 12 GPUs.

A lot of miners won’t start using 12 GPUs at once and may begin on a much smaller scale, but if there’s a possibility you might want to increase your operations in the future, having all those PCI slots, and having support for so many GPUs gives you room to grow. It also allows for server power supply retrofitting, which is ideal for scaling up your mining operations.

Specs-

Supports 12 processors

2x DDR4 DIMM

Well suited for mining more than one type of crypto coin

3. Asus ROG Strix Z270E

This is another great Asus motherboard that works well for gaming as well as mining crypto. It can handle as many as seven graphics cards, which should be plenty for most people. The autotuning feature and five-way optimization helping to stand out from some of the less fully featured motherboards, and the included FanXpert 4 controls fan speeds for different purposes. This is a motherboard that’s meant to serve both gamers and miners, so if you’re not into gaming, it’s probably not the motherboard you want to go with. Those who do both, however, will find this an excellent compromise between boards that are focused on one or the other.

Specs-

Support seven processors

4xDDR4 DIMM

Supports 6th and 7th Generation Intel Core, Intel Celeron, Intel Pentium

Made for gaming and mining

4. MSI H310-F Pro

With this motherboard, you get expansion slots for 13 graphics cards and a number of BIOS options that ensure efficient mining operations. The optimized power design feature helps the motherboard to run smoothly even during long hours of mining.

The downside to this motherboard for mining is that it comes with a higher price tag than pretty much anything else on this list. If some of the other higher ranked motherboards are out of stock, you may be forced to go with something like this. But it’s not a bad choice; it’s just going to be overly expensive for some people.

There are a few standout features that make the MSI Pro such a good option for crypto mining. It auto detects the PCIe slots, has a CMOS button and offers diskless booting. It’s also designed to transition over to mining with a single click.

Specs –

13 GPU support

Voltage stabilizing

Support for 8 th and 9 th Generation Intel Processor

and 9 Generation Intel Processor Designed to be easy to troubleshoot

5. ASROCK H110 Pro BTC

This is another 13 GPU another board for mining, and it excels when it comes to performance and stability. It’s a really solid motherboard for the price, and it’s good for scaling operations in the future as well, making it what I would call a future proof board. It goes beyond what even Windows 10 can support when it comes to the number of GPUs it can handle, and the extra bells and whistles that are part of this product may make it a little bit intimidating for mining newbies. If you’ve never tried to work with a complex motherboard like this before, you may find you have a little trouble setting it up initially.

The onboard reset and power switches are designed for your convenience, so there was some thought put into accessibility. You should be aware that the PCIe slots are so close that the grounds come in contact with one another, but that’s a problem you can solve by separating the PCIe risers with electrical tape.

Specs-

Designed for 13 GPU slots

Provides support for 6th and 7th Generation Intel Processors

2xDDR4 DIMM

Intel H110 Chipset

6. MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon

This is another motherboard for mining that also doubles as a gaming motherboard. Once again, if you’re not interested in using your computer for gaming, you’ll probably want to go with a more specialized motherboard that focuses on the crypto mining side of things. It provides space for up to 7 GPUs and features a few gaming specific characteristics like stress testing certification, making it one of the more versatile motherboards on this list.

It comes with four DDR4 memory slots and a couple different connectivity methods, including LAN Protect and Gaming LAN. The build quality is excellent, and it’s a great alternative to some of the higher rated motherboards that may it be scarcer at the moment. It can support socket 1151 processors and up to 7 GPUs, which means it’s a superb crypto mining motherboard. One thing to keep in mind about this product is that it’s not ready to support 7 GPUs right out of the box. You’ll need to flash it by updating with the latest BIOS or downloading a custom BIOS.

Specs-

Support for seven GPUs

4x DDR4 DIMM

Supports 7th and 6th generation Intel Core Processors

7. ASUS H370 Mining Master

This is another top tier crypto mining motherboard from Asus. It’s the first motherboard for mining to allow up to 20 GPUs to be installed at once. For more casual miners, there’s no need for this kind of rig, but if you’re looking to get into some serious mining and you want to take cryptocurrency beyond just a hobby, this is definitely a motherboard to consider. If you’re familiar with Asus’ B250, you’ll find a lot of similarities here, but the USB ports have been designed to be a little more convenient, where it now allows for risers to be inserted directly.

Specs –

Support for up to 20 GPUs

32 gigabyte memory

2xDDR4

Provides support for 8th Generation Intel Core Processors

8. Gigabyte B250-FinTech

If you trying to build an open-air mining rig, Gigabyte B250 this made for you, with a front panel that lets you turn it on or off. This motherboard lets you switch between different graphical settings and choose multiple mining modes so that you get the most out of it no matter what kind of mining you’re doing. These features ensure stability, and the motherboard supports up to 12 GPUs.

Specs –

Provides support for 8th and 9th Generation Intel Core Processors

DDR4 and 4 DIMMs

Utilizes the B250 Express Chipset from Intel

How to Choose a Mining Motherboard

We’ve given you a number of great choices for motherboard you can use to mine cryptocurrency in your own home using your computer. However, the best motherboard for mining will vary from one person to another. You have to determine what you want from your motherboard and what kind of mining you plan to do.

It’s wise to plan for the future with your motherboard purchase, as you may want to add more GPUs as your mining goals change. Something with 20 GPUs is probably not necessary for most people, but if you’re concerned about future proofing, you may want to move beyond a motherboard that can handle just seven or eight GPUs.

You may want to go with a dedicated mining motherboard for the best performance, but if you do a lot of gaming, there are motherboards that work well for both. If you’re buying a multitasking motherboard, just be aware that you will be making some concessions in performance. Gaming motherboards have a lot of features, many of which you may not be using. They’re great for people who are just getting a start with mining, however, because they still allow you to do a lot with your PC beyond just mining.

The motherboard build is very important as well, as you want something with quality parts that can handle long mining sessions without wearing down or overloading. Some of the cheaper motherboards can put out a great performance for a while, but to handle continuous mining with few breaks- that’s something only the high-quality, dedicated motherboards are going to be able to do for you.

You want a motherboard that works together with the graphics cards well in order to produce great results. That’s something you probably won’t know ahead of time unless you’re reading product reviews and getting an idea of how well the motherboard functions.

You want to consider the prices well. Dedicated mining motherboards can be very cost effective, whereas gaming ones that also offer mining functionality can be on the more expensive end of the spectrum. That’s especially true if you’re getting a gaming motherboard that provides mining functionality and supports as many as 12 GPUs or more.

If you’re using a motherboard for mining, high bandwidth connections are not as important as they would be for gaming. So, the GPUs can go into any of the PCIe slots. You don’t have to worry about saving some of those out for other functions unless you’re planning to use the motherboard for gaming as well.

How many slots do you need to get started with mining?

It’s good to have at least six GPU slots, and then you can upgrade from there with adapters or just buy a different motherboard when you’re ready to expand your mining operations. I’ve chosen motherboards here that are very stable and offer a lot of features and functionality for the price point. However, you can find cheaper ones that will give you a range to consider, and we have listed the best mining motherboards for a variety of needs.

