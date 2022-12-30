Crypto Trading Bots of 2023 with the Best ROI

In the world of the increasing quest for cryptocurrency trade, many people are switching toward the aid of trading bots. Bots are automated software or programs that buy and sell orders at one or more registered exchanges based on your selected strategy. They do all this without the trader’s manual intervention (more details).

Traders who want to amplify their profits, trade at multiple exchanges, or trade-in different time zones often opt for trading bots, says CoinTelegraph. With so many trading bots on the market, like 3commas, Quadency, Coinrule, Pionex, and more, choosing the one that is best for you can take time.

This is why this article will discuss many different crypto trading bots with the best return rate and the top picks of many successful crypto traders.

3Commas

If you have been researching the best trading bots, 3Commas is a company you must have come across. It offers a range of different trading options at a very easy-to-understand and pocket-friendly price. This makes the website a top pick for traders who want to endorse much more complicated strategies.

Many different kinds of bots are offered, such as HODL bots, grid bots, option bots, dollar-cost averaging bots, and more. These bots are also very flexible in nature. This means that they can be customized to meet certain market conditions, investment goals, and trading strategies.

3comma offers several different packages of single and multi-pair bots for its customers. It offers a free plan and paid packages starting from fourteen dollars a month to ninety-nine dollars a month. The website allows you to trade 24/7 and also assists the trader in keeping a balanced profile by maintaining coin ratios.

Quadency

Quadency is also among the top-rated websites for one-stop trading of cryptocurrencies. It offers a range of different trading activities through top exchange brands such as Binance and Coinbase while going over more than 1500 crypto assets.

The best thing about Quadency is that it offers a backtesting feature that allows you to backtest your strategies using real data and numbers instead of shooting them into the dark. Plus, the company also allows you to keep track of your portfolio, both offline and online, from a single screen.

Quadency charges fees from its customers based on a five-tier approach. The greater the number of QUADs a customer holds, the fewer fees he is charged. Quad is a name given to the number of funds you hold or the number of trading volumes you have. For example, if a customer holds less than $10000 of trading volume or less than $100 of QUAD, then he is charged a 0.10% trading bot fee. In contrast, if a person has more than $5 million of trading volume per month or more than $50000 of QUAD, he is charged 0.02% of the fee per month.

Coinrule

Coinrule was founded in 2017 and is a cloud-based crypto trading bot company. The software automated the trading process so that the trader did not have to perform trades manually. This software can be connected to multiple trading exchanges, such as Bitfinex, Binance, OKEx, and more while using military-grade encryption and security.

The software offers a set of rules to choose from when using the trading platform. You can also make your own rules with the help of popular indicators. It also offers a plethora of different cryptocurrency trading strategies while regularly posting about newer, different ideas on its website. Plus, it also holds, and stores recorded webinars for beginners in the crypto trading world who are using a bot for the first time.

Coin Rule has a section on its page that allows you to estimate your cost depending on the type and amount of trading you will be doing that month. It offers a free version, but the real deals are in its paid packages. Coinrule packages start at $40 per month and go up to $80 per month. They also offer a 25% discount if the whole year’s amount is paid altogether.

Pionex

Pionex is a cryptocurrency exchange website that offers eighteen free trading bots like arbitrage bots, DCA, martingale, TWAP bots, and grid bots. The bots offered at Pionex buy at low prices and sell at high prices 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The plus side of Pionex is that the bots are built into the exchanges, so the trader does not have to worry about the API addresses. The bots offered at Pionex are free of charge. However, a 0.05% cut is taken by Pionex as a trading fee for each grid transaction.

Pionex has been referred to as one of the easiest-to-use crypto trading bot websites of 2022 and has also been awarded the MBS and MAS licenses for the USA and Singapore. The website also recently launched a special Spot Future arbitrage bot that offers an alternative to many traditional arbitrage bots.

