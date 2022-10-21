5 Unbelievable Celebrity Injuries You May Have Forgotten About…

Celebrities get injured just like the rest of us. While they often wear designer clothes and spotless makeup, sometimes they’re hiding a serious injury under all that. Here are some of the most noteworthy celebrity injuries over the last few years.

Tom Cruise’s Broken Ankle

When filming Mission Impossible: Fallout in 2018, Tom Cruise opted to do some of the more dangerous stunts himself. He’s been known for taking a hands-on approach to the action scenes, and that attitude left him with a broken ankle after he attempted to leap a rooftop during a chase scene. Doctors told him he might not ever run again, but a few years later, Tom was back at it with another Mission Impossible movie, doing as many of his own stunts as possible.

Orlando Bloom’s Back-Breaking Experience

Not all celebrity injuries happen because they’re attempting to film an action movie, says RIL. Orlando Bloom had a serious accident at age 19, long before the Pirates of the Caribbean star was a part of Hollywood. He fell three floors down from an open window and broke his back in the process. Like Tom Cruise, he received a very serious prognosis, and was told that he might never walk again. Obviously, he’s healed very well from the injury.

Kesha’s Hemorrhaged Vocal Cord

The most recent celebrity injury on our list happened in September of 2022, as reported by Standard.co.uk. Powerhouse singer Kesha was performing at a tribute concert for recently deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. During the show, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction and attempted to distract from it by singing loudly. She realized later she had hemorrhaged her vocal cord and had to take some time off for recovery.

Josh Duhamel’s Thrown Back

Serious injuries can happen at the most unexpected times. Transformers actor Josh Duhamel was dancing with some friends when a particularly vigorous move caused him to throw his back out. He suffered from a slipped disc, and there was concern that he wouldn’t be able to go through with his planned wedding to Audra Mari, which is supposed to happen the very next day. However, Josh soldiered through, took a pain reliever shot, and carried on with the wedding. That kind of commitment will serve him well during marriage.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Hospitalization

When you’re making an intense action movie with superstar Brad Pitt, there are bound to be a few bumps and bruises. Alan Taylor-Johnson found that out that hard way when filming a scene for “Bullet Train” (source). He had been preparing for the role vigorously, with specialized diet and workout regimens that left him with low blood sugar. During a fight scene, his hand was injured and he collapsed. Aaron was taken to the hospital immediately and treated for what was, thankfully, not a serious injury.

