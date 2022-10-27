7 Best Puzzle Games to Try Today

In the gaming world, nothing can beat classic puzzle games! Nowadays, there are many ways to engage in this favorite pastime online, whether on your tablet, mobile or computer. And the best part is that you can play these puzzle games for free. So, if you want to give your brain a workout while relaxing at home, you should consider trying this fun activity.

Puzzles have excellent cognitive benefits, meaning that you get to spend your free time wisely and develop many essential skills. Without further ado, here are 7 best puzzle games to consider playing.

I’m a Puzzle

Jigsaw puzzles are one of the best puzzle games to play, whether you’re a kid or an adult in your forties. Amazingly, studies have found that jigsaw puzzles can help prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s. Luckily, many jigsaw puzzles are now available online, either as a web-based or mobile app. One such example is I’m a Puzzle, which takes jigsaw puzzle games to a whole new level by offering countless picture choices. You can choose from many categories, like landscapes, seasons, animals, etc. Plus, I’m a Puzzle allows you to select the difficulty level, so if you find a puzzle too easy for you, there’s also the possibility to switch it until you find something more challenging! You can also personalize your jigsaw experience by customizing the view and choosing a favorite theme. Plus, you can add your personal pictures and create a unique jigsaw with your favorite family picture or famous landmark.

Sudoku

Who hasn’t heard of Sudoku? After all, it’s a classic! In this game, you must rely on short-term memory to solve a numeric puzzle (more details). Basically, you have to use logic and fill a 9×9 grid to ensure every column, row, and 3×3 box includes all digits from 1-9 without repeating. Sudoku puzzles were once available only in newspapers, but nowadays, you can also play them online on the Web Sudoku website, launched in 2005. Web Sudoku allows you to choose from different variations and difficulty levels. Plus, it keeps track of the time you take to complete the puzzle, so the faster you solve it, the better your performance is. It even warns you if you’ve made a mistake and placed a number wrong. Supposing you prefer playing the game offline, you can download the app on your desktop or mobile. Sudoku is a great puzzle game because it improves concentration and short-term memory.

Crossword puzzles

Crossword Puzzles are another fantastic brain trainer game that access your verbal language and memory from different knowledge dimensions. You can play them both in online and offline mode. Many apps are available on Google Play Store, where you can play Crosswords for free. This type of puzzle game can help minimize cognitive decline and contribute to developing attention and memory skills while also improving your vocabulary. While complex, crossword puzzles are enjoyable and rewarding. The goal of such a puzzle game is to complete the white boxes with answers to specific questions. What are you waiting for? Explore the world of crossword puzzles and develop your skills while learning interesting facts!

Wordle

Wordle exploded on social media at the beginning of this year, becoming a global competition, says Mashable. People solved the daily word puzzle and then showed their results on their digital platforms. Wordle is a powerful puzzle game because it sparks conversations everywhere. Plus, it’s entertaining and has intuitive rules. Like a crossword, you can play Wordle once a day. Every 24 hours, you get a new word, and you have to figure out what that word is. Players have six chances to guess the five-letter word. If a correct letter is in the right spot, it will show up green, while if the right letter is in the wrong spot, it will show up yellow. And if a letter isn’t included in the word, the spot will turn gray. When playing Wordle, you only have one shot – if you fail at the game, you can’t get a new puzzle until the next day.

Braingle

Braingle has an extensive collection of brain teasers that offers more than 15,000 puzzles, brain teasers, and games. Plus, you can create a customized puzzle to train your brain. Braingle includes different types of activities. There are puzzles that consist of optical illusions, riddles, and trivia activities, with around 5,000 quizzes on several topics to boost your knowledge, mentalrobics that include memory tests, brain exercises, and IQ tests, and many other strategy, word, puzzle, and card games that are fun and will stimulate your brain. The site also provides resources to support your learning sessions – you can create flashcards to learn everything more easily. So, if you’re looking for a game that will make you smarter, Braingle is a fantastic option.

Unpuzzle

Unpuzzle is a puzzle game for adults that’s very trendy these days. It consists of a jigsaw puzzle that you have to take apart. To do this, you need to pick only those pieces that you can unlock from the sides. Besides being an exciting game that keeps you engaged and focused, Unpuzzle has a remarkable design. Plus, there are extra challenges you can take, as there are locked tiles for particular moves and multiple-locked tiles. Plus, the game also has other puzzles. When you’re done with the game, you can also try Unpuzzle 2 to get more of that magic!

G30- A Memory Maze

G30 is a one-of-a-kind puzzle game. It has a unique storyline that keeps players engaged. In the game, there’s a person who suffers from a cognitive disorder. As a player, you have to solve puzzles consisting of random images and text. The goal is to piece together the memory of that person in the game. Other secondary puzzle games follow up to complete the story. So, if you want to discover the whole story, you must solve all the puzzles in the game. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this fun game with such an incredible storyline!

The bottom line

As you can see, there are endless options when it comes to puzzle games. Whether you are a jigsaw fan or looking for something more appealing or challenging, it’s easy to find the perfect puzzle game for you. So, don’t wait any longer! Try these puzzle games today!

