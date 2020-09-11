A Borat sequel has already been shot and screened, will release soon

Sacha Baron Cohen’s humour is certainly not for everyone. Personally, I don’t really care much for his many antics and find him a little juvenile. I am in the minority though, as many people still get drawn to his weird characters which include Ali G, Bruno and The Dictator. It’s his Borat alter-ego though that is easily his most popular creation with the 2006 Larry Charles directed Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan his most successful film to date.

It wasn’t just the unusual style of the movie with its undercover interviews, outrageously uncomfortable humour, and neon mankini’s that made it popular with audiences. The film also boasted sharp critiques of modern-day politics and prejudices that provided the film with a lot more bite than many expected. As such, Borat became a character that fans have been wanting to see again and it looks like they might soon be getting their chance.

Collider is reporting that not only is another Borat film happening, but it’s already happened! Yes, it would appear that Cohan has already secretly shot and screened this sequel to a select few industry types. Given that aforementioned focus on political satire, now would be as good a time as ever to make a new Borat movie given the political circus that is unfolding in the US with its pending elections. And according to the report, that is exactly what is intended.

Footage of Cohen filming something as Borat had emerged earlier in the year, but it was thought that it might just form part of some advertising strategy. However, with this report, it looks like it’s an entirely new full-length movie. What isn’t clear though is exactly who is behind this production as the first Borat film was release by 20th Century Fox which has since been acquired by Disney. And it’s unlikely that the family-friendly House of Mouse could be willing to release a comedy that is as R-rated or politically controversial as the first movie.

If the rumours are true though, expect Borat to becoming its way to audiences in some form or another soon. Not that we need Borat to remind the world that the current ongoing political climate of the US isn’t crazy enough.

