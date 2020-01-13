A creepy doll gets a new friend in this trailer for Brahms: The Boy 2

Dolls are supposed to be innocent things that we allow our kids to play with for comfort – yet it’s amazing how they can form the inspiration for some of the biggest horror franchises like Child’s Play and Annabelle. Horror movies have already ruined clowns as well so let’s hope no one makes any Lego horror movies otherwise kids will truly have it rough in the horror department.

Joining the likes of Chucky and Annabelle could be Brahms, as the horrifying doll that possesses the children who own it is getting a sequel. Following the success of the first film in 2016, which starred Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans, comes a sequel which gives us an entirely new story and family to terrorise, this time with Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson all starring in the new film.

Like most horror movies, this film seems to set up its entire premise on families making entirely obvious bad choices. I mean, moving into a mansion that looks like that should be the first sign that you’re making a bad choice for your family. The most interesting thing about this movie could be trying to determine what is worse: the terrifying-looking doll or Katie Holmes performance?

It might be an entirely new film, but it’s the same premise and scares as the original and that familiarity should not be too unsurprising considering writer Stacey Menear and director William Brent Bell have both returned to make the sequel to this film. While this trailer does a good job in setting up a scary premise, it doesn’t offer too much originality nor bring anything new to the table, so while horror fans may still love it, those that have become a little disillusioned with the lack of innovation in the genre will probably not be won over by this movie either.

Brahms: The Boy 2 is set for release on February 21st.

