A new Goosebumps TV series is in development

People love scary stories, as they’re not just for adults but for kids as well who like the thrills and chills that they offer. This explains why properties like Goosebumps continue to be popular all these years later, as author R.L. Stine’s long-running series of books from the 90s have remained hugely successful throughout the decades with the kids-oriented horror-themed stories also proving to be a favourite for studios to adapt to TV and film.

First off was the popular TV show which aired for four seasons between 1995 and 1998, telling a different story adapted from Stine’s books each episode. More recently, Sony gave us two movie adaptations that saw Jack Black starring as a fictional version of Stine who has to stop his literary creations after they come to life. While they turned a moderate profit and got solid reviews, neither film was massively successful. That may be why the studio now feels that these stories might be better suited for a return to the TV screen with news (via Screen Rant) that the films’ producer, Neal H. Moritz, is working on a live-action Goosebumps series for Sony TV.

There are no further details on the series at present, so it’s unclear whether this new show will continue the anthology approach of the former TV series or have a more overarching plot. Though given the nature of Stine’s stories, the former is definitely the most likely. Even the two movies were very loosely connected, telling completely separate stories with only Black’s character being the consistent connection between them. So in essence, they could easily continue with both the films and TV series and not really fear any issues regarding continuity.

Young fans of the books will no doubt be delighted with this new development. And even if this new show retells some of the stories already adapted in the original series, they could do with a little freshness without fear of retreading on familiar territory.

