A new Stan Lee media universe is in development

If the box office is anything to go by, the late Stan Lee is probably the most influential man in entertainment over the past few years. As numerous and iconic as his many Marvel characters are that he had a hand in co-creating, Lee also dreamed up many more different comic book characters that people don’t know of. After paving the way with Marvel, Stan Lee founded POW! Entertainment in 2001 as a way to effectively create and market new intellectual properties (IPs) for various entertainment outlets, while also taking responsibility for protecting his name, likeness, and voice throughout the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, POW! Has struck a deal with a brand management company Genius Brands International to create a new Stan Lee Universe which will include over 100 original creations from the late genius. That’s right, there are more than 100 further creations that Lee worked on outside of the Marvel umbrella and now they are looking to bring them together for a range of new series and films. As detailed by CEO of Genius Brands, Andy Heyward:

It is almost impossible to conceive that one mind created all this wealth. The spinoffs alone defy the imagination. From animated television to toys, apparel, video games, and every conceivable licensed product imaginable, Stan Lee characters populate the screens and retail shelves worldwide. There is no creator who has influenced pop culture and created more successful entertainment

Marvel has already shown exactly how much of a money-maker Lee’s works are and if they can work their magic in bringing these same stories to life in a variety of new ways for fans, then there is certainly a lot of money to be made. It’s unlikely to compete with the might of Marvel and Disney for sheer influence, but if it can just have a fraction of an impact with his other ideas, it could still make a dent in cinematic pop culture.

Last Updated: