A police chief returns in this trailer for Peacock’s Psych 2: The Return of Lassie

We read just last week about NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, which will launch without many of the planned new series and movies being ready for its launch as a result of the current hold on productions around the world. That doesn’t mean that there’ll be zero exclusive content ready at launch, and one of those new movies is going to be a follow-up to 2017’s Psych: The Movie. That film itself was an adaptation of the long-running TV show Psych that followed the story of fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday), who opens up a psychic detective agency with his best friend Burton Guster (Dule Hill), and together they solve a variety of cases for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The series and the first movie proved popular enough for many US audiences and NBCUniversal is hoping that the many fans will be wanting to see the continuation of the story and its popular characters on the new streaming service. This next film, titled Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home (unrelated to the popular Canine character), will also see the return of Timothy Omundson’s Police Chief Carlton Lassiter who was absent from the first movie and is now not just returning for the sequel, but being made a key focal point of it. Something which can be seen in the new trailer the service released via Twitter:

Expect this new film to be every bit as ludicrous as the series with a bizarre case, possibly involving ghosts and loads of humour thrown in that should appeal to the fans who have loved the characters for all these years. It’s not my cup of tea, but Psych is perhaps too popular to ignore and will hopefully lure some people over to the new streaming service while the rest of the other big series await the completion of their production.

Last Updated: