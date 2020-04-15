A small town murder isn’t small-time in Starz’s crime drama series Hightown

Premium cable network Starz – home of series such as Ash vs Evil Dead, Black Sails, Power, and Outlander – have just unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming crime drama series, Hightown. It’s created and written by Rebecca Perry Cutter (The Mentalist, Gotham), with Gary Lennon (Power, Justified) serving as showrunner, and Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Black Panther) as series director.

Set in the picturesque small tourist town of Provincetown, Massachusetts – which is at the very tip of Cape Cod – Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire) stars as a dissolute National Marine Fisheries Service agent, whose primary responsibility is unethusiastically upholding federal fishing regulations, who stumbles onto a dead body on the beach. Strangely drawn to the crime, she’s finds herself both in conflict with a local police detective (James Badge Dale – The Departed) who wants her nowhere near the case, and unwittingly drawn into the center of the region’s dangerous heroin trade.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Set in beautiful but bleak Cape Cod, Hightown follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation.

Well that was short and sweet. Let’s take a look, but before we do I’ll issue a cautionary NSFW warning due to this being rated TV-MA, even though the odds of you being in the office are pretty slim. However, do you know where your children are?

I’m interested. There’s an intriguing murder-mystery to dive into, and also the damaged psyche of our protagonist Jackie Quinones – who sees this murder investigation as a way to claw her way out of the darkness she finds herself lost in. Judging by the trailer this looks like a solid crime drama that’s both well directed and acted.

What do you think?

Hightown’s eight-episode-long first season will premiere on Starz on 17 May. It also stars Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, Rumi C. Jean-Louis, and Amaury Nolasco.

