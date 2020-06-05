All the movies still scheduled to release in 2020 – Part 2

It’s once again Friday at 12 PM, and instead of our normal Movies Out Today post, we’re looking ahead to the rest of the year as cinemas slowly start to open again after the COVID-19 lockdown. Last week we detailed all the movies that will be releasing from June to September, and this week we’re tackling the last three months of 2020.

Much like with September, October has traditionally been a bit of a quiet month even without a global pandemic keeping everybody away, but maybe things will be different now as people try to get social again. That’s if they’re actually going to be allowed to be social again by that point. If they are, and the current release schedule holds true, then we can look forward to the likes of Death on the Nile, The French Dispatch, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Halloween Kills, and more. That’s already a very good variety of flicks right there from mystery to horror. November gets the big blockbuster ball rolling though with the triple attack of Black Widow, Godzilla vs Kong, and No Time to Die. The latter was the film that actually kickstarted this whole delay business when Universal made the bold decision to pull the latest James Bond film from its original April release.

Getting into December, which is usually a big bumper month for the box office, that high profile pace continues. Highlights include The Croods 2, Free Guy, Dune, West Side Story, Top Gun: Maverick, and Coming 2 America. Dune and Top Gun: Maverick are obviously the proper big ones here, and should be going head to head for you holiday season money. Will you feel the need for spice or speed?

Here’s the full release calendar for October to December broken down by month, with trailers and synopses where possible.

October

2 October 2020

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

John Clark, a Navy SEAL, goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy. Director: Stefano Sollima

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Cam Gigandet, and Colman Domingo

Blithe Spirit

Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer’s block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle. Director: Edward Hall

Starring: Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench, Emilia Fox, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Adil Ray, Michelle Dotrice, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards

New Material

New trailer or synopsis available

Director: Craig Freimond

Starring: Riaad Moosa, Vincent Ebrahim, Carishma Basday, Zakeeya Patel, Denise Newman, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Joey Rasdien, Rajesh Gopie

9 October 2020

The Unfamiliar

A British Army doctor comes back from a war, thinking that she has PTSD only to discover that there is a more daunting malevolence at work making the life that she knew unfamiliar. Director: Henk Pretorius

Starring: Jemima West, Christopher Dane, Rebecca Hanssen, Harry McMillan-Hunt, Rachel Lin, Tori Butler-Hart

The Witches

Based on Roald Dahl’s 1983 classic book ‘The Witches’, the story tells the scary, funny and imaginative tale of a seven year old boy who has a run in with some real life witches! Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, and Jahzir Kadeem Bruno

Death On the Nile

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand

Horizon Line

No trailer available

A couple flying on a small plane to attend a tropical island wedding must fight for their lives after their pilot suffers a heart attack. Director: Mikael Marcimain

Starring: Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, Keith David

Dreambuilders

Minna’s life is turned upside down when her dad’s new fiancée Helena and her daughter Jenny move in. Her new stepsister Jenny turns out to be horrible and Minna is frustrated. She wants her gone! One night, Minna discovers a world behind her dreams in which the dreambuilders create our dreams on theater stages and finds out how to manipulate Jenny’s dreams. But interfering with people’s dreams has dire consequences and when Minna goes too far one night, Jenny can’t wake up any more. Minna must enter the dream world one final time to face the dreams she has created in order to save Jenny and her new family. Director: Kim Hagen Jensen, Tonni Zinck

Starring (voices): Martin Buch, Rasmus Botoft, Mia Lerdam

16 October 2020

Magic Arch

A young dolphin with an active imagination saves Fish Town from evil Moray Eels and reunites with his father after discovering a magic arch that makes wishes come true. Director: Vasiliy Rovenskiy

The Song of Names

Martin Simmonds (Tim Roth) has been haunted throughout his life by the mysterious disappearance of his “brother” and extraordinary best friend, a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Dovidl Rapaport, who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. Thirty-five years later, Martin discovers that Dovidl (Clive Owen) may still be alive, and sets out on an obsessive intercontinental search to find him and learn why he left. Director: François Girard

Starring: Tim Roth, Clive Owen, Catherine McCormack, Saul Rubinek, Eddie Izzard

The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson

Mrs Lowry & Son

Beloved British artist L.S. Lowry (Timothy Spall) lived all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth (Vanessa Redgrave). Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth actively tried to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he was to her. Director: Adrian Noble

Starring: Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave, Stephen Lord, David Schaal, Wendy Morgan

23 October 2020

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes. Director: Robert Schwentke

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

BIOS

No trailer available

On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his creator’s beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human. Director: Miguel Sapotchnik

Starring: Tom Hanks, Skeet Ulrich, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley

30 October 2020

The Courier

Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his Russian source try to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis. Director: Dominic Cooke

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, Merab Ninidze, Angus Wright, Kirill Pirogov

Halloween Kills

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series. Director: David Gordon Green

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, Nancy Stephens, Anthony Michael Hall

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen. Director: Jonathan Butterell

Starring: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson

Flatland

Following the murder of her husband, a young woman and her best friend flee across the South African Karoo, pursued by a police officer with demons of her own, in this neo-noir western feminist road movie grounded in the gender, racial, and class issues of contemporary South Africa. Director: Jenna Cato Bass

Starring: Faith Baloyi, Nicole Fortuin, Izel Bezuidenhout

6 November 2020

Black Widow

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Director: Cate Shortland

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz

13 November 2020

Deep Water

No trailer available

A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Director: Adrian Lyne

Starring: Rachel Blanchard, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery

20 November 2020

Summerland

During World War II, an Englishwoman opens her heart to an evacuee after initially resolving to be rid of him in this moving journey of womanhood, love and friendship. Director: Jessica Swale

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Penelope Wilton, Lucas Bond

Godzilla vs Kong

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever. Director: Adam Wingard

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir

27 November 2020

No Time To Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Fukunaga

Starring: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes

Clifford the Big Red Dog

No trailer available

As Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love. Director: Walt Becker

Starring: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, John Cleese, Sienna Guillory, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier.

Dinner With Friends (aka Friendsgiving)

Molly and Abbey, along with their crew of close friends and acquaintances, host a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner. Director: Nicole Paone

Starring: Malin Åkerman, Kat Dennings, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Aisha Tyler, Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster

4 December 2020

The Croods 2

The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. Director: Joel Crawford

Starring (voices): Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Kelly Marie Train

Fatman

No trailer available

“Fatman” is the story of a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who is fighting his business decline — while a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. Director: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms

Starring: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

11 December 2020

The Tiger Rising

No trailer available

A young boy discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home. Director: Ray Giarratana

Starring: Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell

Free Guy

In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudka, Taika Waititi

18 December 2020

Dune

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, “the spice”, a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Leto takes control of the spice mining operation, which is made perilous by the presence of giant sandworms. A bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert. Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem

West Side Story

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegle, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno

The Elfkins

For more than 200 years, the Elfkins have been living under ground, hiding from the upper world and avoiding any interaction with the “ungrateful and mean” human beings. But one day, the vivid Elfkin girl Helvi cannot bear the lack of space and individual fulfillment any longer. Together with two companions, the Elfkin boys Kipp and Butz, she climbs up to the earth‘s surface to find her fate. After hilarious adventures, Helvi‘s growing friendship with the initially grumpy pastry chef Theo will remind her and all the other Elfkins of their true purpose in life: helping others! Director: Ute von Münchow-Pohl

Starring (voices): Jella Haase, Louis Hofmann, Leon Seidel

25 December 2020

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Director: Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer

Tom & Jerry

Live-action/animated feature film adaption of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Director: Tim Story

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney

Barakat

An aging matriarch aims to bring together her fractured, dysfunctional family over Eid-al-Fitr to break the news about her new romance. Director: Amy Jephta

Starring: Vinette Ebrahim, Joey Rasdien, Mortimer Williams

And that completes the round-up of films still scheduled for this year. We’ve actually left off a few though, specifically Untitled WB Event Film (16 Oct), Untitled Universal Comedy (23 Oct), and Untitled Universal Event Film (13 Nov). These are generally just placeholder dates pegged out by studios well in advance, and the fact that nothing has been announced for them yet would leave me to believe that whatever films were going to take those dates have been bumped to 2021. And with so many productions having done just that, next year is going to be packed to the rafters with movies!

