Amazon wants to know what you did last summer, you murderer you

In the spirit of rebooting most of the biggest properties from the past for modern audiences, comes news that I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a fresh reimagining. Rather than just looking to repeat the film’s formula though, this new Amazon Studios project is going to be a longer-running series instead.

The original movie series was based on a group of teenagers in a small holiday town, who are hunted down by an unknown killer based on tragic events that had happened the previous year. The film was not necessarily very scary but was perhaps most famous for its young cast which included Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prince Jr, and its teenage themes which made it relatable to younger audiences.

It’s likely this latter angle that Amazon is hoping will connect with a young audience, as the will focus on the lives of a younger cast as they try to solve the mystery of who is out to get them.

We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.

Sara Goodman (Preacher) is writing this new series for Amazon, which is also bringing one of the film’s original producers, Neal H. Moritz, to help put the project together. There is currently no director or stars attached to the I Know What You Did Last Summer, but if the impact of this series is the same as the first movie, the casting could get significant attention.

