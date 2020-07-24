Bill & Ted Face the Music’s latest trailer reveals a September VOD release

If you can remember the first two Bill & Ted movies, then you are officially old as the second one released more than 30 years ago. So now that I’ve ruined your day, it’s time to cheer you up again with news of a new trailer for the looooonnnngggg-awaited sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The upcoming film sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunited as the beloved wannabe rock stars, who are out attempting to save the world once more by writing the perfect song. And like all efforts to save the world, they end up bringing their daughters into their mess and use this as an opportunity to prove to them that they aren’t a bunch of nobodies after all.

That certainly looks better than the first trailer that we got a few weeks ago. Your love for this trailer and its characters though is largely dependent on your adoration of the original movies. Unfortunately, most of us have grown up quite a lot since then and so not all of the awkward dialogue and buffoonish behaviour works this time around, but there does seem like plenty of good laughs, adventure and some heartfelt moments that should still make this threequel something to look forward to.

Perhaps the most surprising news of it all is that the film will be releasing on September 1 at both theatres and through On Demand services simultaneously. With so many big blockbuster movies wanting to capitalise on box office receipts to turn a profit, it’s nice to see this film buck that trend and instead be willing to open to the theatres that are still in business, while still giving everyone else a chance to watch it as well. Given that the film didn’t have as big a budget as many of the other Hollywood tentpoles originally scheduled for 2020, it’s a move that makes a lot of sense and this should offer plenty of fun and nostalgia for entertainment-starved adults. And will probably still pull in a handsome profit from this approach.

