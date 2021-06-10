Warner Bros announces a star-studded cast for its DC Super-Pets movie

When it comes to big superhero ensembles, let’s face it, Marvel has the formula beat. As much as Warner Bros has tried to push their own big DC connected universe – or Extended Universe (DCEU), they have fumbled trying to create an Avengers size blockbuster badly, which is why they are choosing to focus on smaller movies instead (though their budgets are still really huge) and perhaps leave the bigger ensemble movies to a distant future or not at all.

However, it looks like DC and Warner Bros are ready to step into the world of superhero ensembles ones more, except only this time they are swapping capes and oversized biceps, for some capes and four-legged creatures instead with its new DC Super-Pets movie. Before we get too worried though, this time Warner Bros will be sticking to animation – which is by far the format where they have produced their best superhero movies and they are bringing out the big guns – or rather the big names – as the following reveal shows they are packing this new movie with many of the world biggest stars, including Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart as Ace, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves.

We still know very little about this film from writer/co-director Jared Stern and other co-director Sam Levine. However, with one of the more impressive casts in a DC movie ever – even if only in voice film – it could perhaps prove to be the DC ensemble movie we’ve been dreaming of ever since Warner Bros fluffed yup the Justice League and couldn’t even make a rag-tag team of villains to gel cohesively in Suicide Squad.

The film is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022, so there is still a fair amount of time before we are going to see any more about this movie, but if they can do the impressive voice cast justice, it will be a film to look out for.

Last Updated: