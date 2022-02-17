Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad has Been Delayed Until 2023

According to a Bloomberg report, various sources familiar with the development have said that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game may need more time and will be pushed back to 2023.

It was supposed to release sometime in 2022. Jason Kilar, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Media, wrote on Twitter that their releases scheduled for 2022 are Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights. They were quietly leaving out Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad.

This news comes at a shocking time as Rocksteady has been showing off the title, most recently at the Video Game Awards, showing off gameplay for the first time. But unfortunately, this isn’t the first title that’s been delayed by Warner Brothers, as they pushed many games set for 2021 into 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next game from Batman Arkham developers Rocksteady Studios. The game would set it in its universe where the Suicide Squad have to go against a brainwashed Justice League. Announced back into 2020, it’s the first new title from Rocksteady since Batman: Arkham Knight back in June 2015. Many fans hope that this game is Rocksteady’s comeback as they have been in limbo since Arkham Knight’s release.

While the news of the delay sucks, sometimes a game should be delayed instead of being released broken (remember Cyberpunk 2077 – see Twitter). So I’ll be waiting as we get ready for Rocksteady’s comeback.

What do you think about the delay, and are you hyped about the game?

