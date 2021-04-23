Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are unlikely friends in the comedy Here Today

Here Today is the upcoming comedy starring the comedy legend Billy Crystal (City Slickers, Analyze This) and one of the biggest up and coming names in comedy today, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss). Crystal’s wearing three hats in this project as he also directed the movie, and co-wrote the script alongside another veteran comedy writer, Alan Zweibel (Saturday Night Live, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show).

Crystal stars as Charlie Burnz, an aging comedy writer who’s struggling not only with an increasing feeling of irrelevance in his professional life and loneliness in his personal life, but is also starting to see the first signs of cognitive decline. However a chance encounter involving a celebrity auction and a severe allergic reaction leads him to form an unlikely friendship with a singer, Emma Payge (Haddish), many years his junior. It becomes a close bond that makes as little sense to these two disparate people as it does to those around them, but as it turns out it’s something that both of them desperately needed.

When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish), they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

This looks like a sweet and simple comedy that doesn’t have a mean bone in its body, and one that’ll make you crack a smile more often than it makes you laugh out loud. The direction and performances seem good, my only real quibble is that it could be a tad overly-sentimental in places.

Here Today is due for release in the US on 7 May. It also stars Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith, and Nyambi Nyambi.

