Black Widow has grittier action than what you’re used to seeing in Marvel movies

For all of the clever interconnected storytelling and longterm planning, the Marvel movies do have a certain formula to them. While they started out with a pretty serious and realistic tone in the first Iron Man, once Marvel struck gold with a great mix of slick CGI action, drama, and humour in the first Avengers movie, a roadmap was established for the tone of all future MCU projects. And who could blame them when they were all well received and incredibly successful at the box office?

For Black Widow, it appears that Marvel is going back to the format laid out by the original MCU films, as that film will take a far more serious and realistic tone, especially with its action sequences. This was revealed by director Cate Shortland in an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), where she explained why Black Widow is going to explore a different path:

She’s the only character that doesn’t have superpowers. We saw that as a strength because she always has to dig really deep to get out of shit situations. And we just put her in a lot of hard situations. I thought about women walking to the train station being attacked, and what happens.

Natasha’s like [Jodie Foster’s Clarice] from The Silence Of The Lambs. It’s great because when she holds her gun, it shakes. But she’s still really tough inside, and resilient. And I wanted to bring that to the character. So you’re not just watching her fly through situations, knowing she’ll get out of it. You want to see her grit and determination. And that’s what we got.

Considering the trailers we have seen for this movie, there is more than likely going to still be some big, CGI action scenes. Having a more realistic feel to them will be a nice change of pace, and could finally give fans a detailed look into the psyche of Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

As for when we will get to see this movie, that is anyone’s guess. The film is still scheduled to release on November 6, but with Tenet performing so poorly in cinemas, I think we can easily see this film pushed back to sometime next year if it doesn’t get a Disney+ release. In the meantime, you can enjoy some new pictures from the film as revealed by Total Film via /Film:







