Check out the great kung-fu in this Super Bowl trailer for Mulan

If you ever thought that a live-action version of Disney’s Mulan could not match the magic of the original, well then it’s because you haven’t seen this latest trailer that came out during the Super Bowl last night which features arguably better action than however long the 49’ers and Chiefs were playing for.

Just think of all those great epic wuxia movies you’ve seen in the past like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and you may begin to have an idea of what I am talking about. Featuring not just the same epic story that we have come to love about a daughter who is intent on fighting in her father’s place to become one of China’s greatest warriors, but more than enough great fighting choreography and kung-fu to keep even the biggest fans of that genre happy. The biggest kung-fu movie of 2020 may just not be a Japanese movie, but a Disney one, after all. Don’t believe me, check these two trailers out:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

“Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

Mulan is scheduled for release on March 27th, 2020.

