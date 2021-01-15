Chris Evans reportedly returning to the MCU as Captain America

There’s a long-standing joke in comics that unless you’re Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, once you “die”, it’s only a matter of time before you get brought back somehow. In Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka Captain America didn’t die, but he definitely went away after hopping through a time portal to go live out his life in secret with his WWII sweetheart Peggy Carter, only returning decades later (or minutes later, depending on your perspective) as an old man to handover his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson aka Falcon. It was the perfect ending to the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s de facto leader. And now he’s back again.

Or at least he may be, according to reports from numerous outlets who claim that Evans is making a deal to return to the MCU. Insiders report that the deal isn’t a sure thing yet, but it’s quickly heading in that direction. The watercooler talk is also that, if he does return, Evans won’t be leading another Captain America solo movie, but will rather appear in another Marvel project in a supporting capacity, much like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man did in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Now the question remains though, will we see Old Cap or Young Cap? There’s actually very relevant precedence for this in the comics. During writer Rick Remender’s run on Captain America in 2014, Cap faced off against a supervillain, The Iron Nail, who managed to drain all the Super Soldier Serum out of his body. This caused Cap to rapidly age to his actual age of 90 years old. Although his mental faculties were still good, his physical deterioration led to him passing the mantle of Captain America on to Falcon.

With Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, Steve took on the role of a higher-up in S.H.I.E.L.D., where he could use his decades of unmatched experience to lead and strategize for the spy organization. Eventually though, thanks to some very long-winded machinations brought about by a sentient shard of the Cosmic Cube (Comics! Don’t ask!), Steve would regain his super-soldier serum youth and after a long period of an identity crisis, would become Captain America again.

While the actual arc that Remender penned is honestly not the best (especially the stupid part I didn’t mention where Cap basically became a Nazi), there is a lot of material for Marvel to mine for Evans’ return to the role. That’s if all these reports are actually true, of course.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

In a recent Twitter post, Evans seems to be calling these rumours into question, but it wasn’t that long ago that we had Tatiana Maslany vehemently deny her casting in Marvel’s She-Hulk to anybody that would listen only for it to turn out to be 100% true. Actors lie about roles. It’s a fact. Especially when it’s a big surprise role like this one would be, so we’ll have to see how this plays out.

Would you folks like to see Evans back as a revitalized Captain America? Or maybe you want Old Man Steve as the elder statesman of the MCU? Or maybe you think that Steve Rogers’ earned his peaceful retirement and should be left alone for good? Sound off below!

