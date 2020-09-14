DC FanDome: Doom Patrol is coming back for a third season on HBO Max

Doom Patrol! A series I still need to watch, but if that out of context clip I saw of a circus strongman giving an entire town instant orgasms, then I need to hop on that bus pronto. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do, two seasons in fact, and by the time I wrap up that binge it’ll be time for season 3 of Doom Patrol. You read that right! Doom Patrol has been officially renewed for its third season of world-saving, although chances are that you won’t be seeing it.

That’s because Doom Patrol will become an HBO Max exclusive, the latest show in a DC Universe exodus that also includes Stargirl shifting to that platform for its second season. On the plus side, the entire cast is coming back to deal with more weirdness, although I’m still trying to figure out how this show can top ideas such as the aforementioned might of Flex Mentallo and sentient genderqueer streets.

The series will once again star Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Diane Guererro as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder, and Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner. There’s also a big revelation that needs to be addressed, as Crazy Jane’s extreme case of split-personality disorder is currently in the midst of a mental brouhaha according to showrunner Jeremy Carver:

I would say that the Underground is in a state of crisis. You have the revelation that the person playing Miranda is actually not Miranda. We have some indication of who it is, but it’s not the entire story. And Jane herself is in the well, discovering these truths while still being underwater. State of crisis is an accurate way of describing Jane, the other personas and the underground…I’ll say that you’ll get a better understanding of who that identity is as we move into a new season, should we be lucky enough to get a new season.

With its move to HBO Max, you’re probably thinking that the DC Universe platform is dead. Not exactly! Something is happening behind the scenes with that service, as DC Publisher, Chief Creative Office and one of my favourite X-Men artists of all time Jim Lee teased on Twitter:

Congratz to @dcdoompatrol for the season 3 pickup by @hbomax! Stay tuned next week for big news about @thedcuniverse and it’s exciting future! #dcuniverse pic.twitter.com/VoIKnBcKWM — Jim Lee (@JimLee) September 12, 2020

Doom Patrol season 3 will kick off in 2021, while I’ll still be scouring the multiverse looking for a reality where HBO Max isn’t geofenced behind the Source Wall.

