Discover the power within in Netflix’s German sci-fi action movie Freaks – You’re One of Us

Freaks – You’re One of Us is the unwieldly title of Netflix’s upcoming German-language sci-fi action movie, presumably to avoid confusion with 2019’s sci-fi horror Freaks. Directed by Felix Binder (Lerchenberg), and written by Marc O. Seng (Dark), it’s a Misfits/Heroes/X-Men mash-up about the rise of new every-day superheroes.

Cornelia Gröschel stars as an ordinary working-class mother who accidentally discovers that the medication she’s been taking her whole life has another, far more sinister, effect – it suppresses her latent superpowers. This discovery puts her, and those she’s found that are just like her, squarely in the crosshairs of those behind this wide-spread conspiracy, and together they must decide how to use those powers while avoiding those who’ll stop at nothing to control them.

The official synopsis is as follows:

We live in a world where the use of prescription drugs has increased dramatically. For every behavioral disorder, there’s a pill these days, so it seems. What if these drugs are meant to do more than regulate performance by suppressing anger and anxiety? What if they are capable of much – much – more than that? When a young, suburban mother stops taking her medication she discovers that she has strange, supernatural powers. But being a real-life superheroine isn’t easy. Especially when you have to look after a family…

Let’s take a look:

I can’t say I’m completely sold on this. It doesn’t look particularly good or bad, but more “well I don’t have anything else I want to watch right now”. If you don’t mind reading along with your superhero origin story this could be worth a look, provided you keep your expectations low.

What do you think?

Freaks – You’re One of Us will premiere on Netflix on 2 September. It also stars Tim Oliver Schultz, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Finnlay Berger, Thelma Buabeng, Gisa Flake, Ralph Herforth, and Nina Kunzendorf.

