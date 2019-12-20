Don’t make a sound… the first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here

To quote the great internationally renowned wildlife hunter Elmer Fudd, be vewy, vewy quiet as Universal Pictures has dropped the first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, the unexpected follow-up to writer/director/star John Krasinski’s spectacular 2018 breakout horror. And damn, it already has me sound-proofing everything around me out of pure terror!

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Using its so-simple-it’s-genius premise of a post-apocalyptic world overrun with creatures which hunt by sound, A Quiet Place turned every popcorn crunch in a cinema into a study in nightmarish tension. As the characters on screen were not allowed to make a sound unless they invite toothy death, audiences felt the same, giving me one of the best cinema watching experience I’ve had in ages.

That sentiment was clearly shared by many, many others around the world as A Quiet Place, on top of massive critical acclaim, went on to earn $340.9 million off just a $21 million budget. That type of commercial success meant we get this sequel even though it appeared that that story of Lee and Evelyn Abbot (Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt) and their kids were done. Especially since [SPOILER ALERT] Krasinski’s Lee sacrificed his life at the of the previous film.

Krasinski is back though but just behind the camera in this sequel (which isn’t named A Quiet Place 2: Quiet Harder for some strange reason) which will reportedly have Evelyn and co exploring the bigger (and probably more dangerous) post-apocalyptic world beyond their homestead. Stepping off the sand path, if you will, as that trailer above shows us.

Thanks to that trailer we now also know that a much longer trailer will be dropping on New Years Day because starting off 2020 with some stomach-churning horror sounds like a great idea!

A Quiet Place Part II also stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe (and, I guess, a baby) and is scheduled for release on 20 March 2020.

