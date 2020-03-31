Dwayne Johnson confirms Hobbs & Shaw sequel is in development

Whether you like the franchise or not, it’s hard to argue that the Fast & Furious series – now officially known as The Fast Saga – has become a box office behemoth. And it’s not just about Vin Diesel, his family and those fast cars because even when they decided to make a spin-off focusing instead on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Hobbs and Shaw, it also found massive success at the box office.

Which I guess is why it should come as no surprise that Hobbs & Shaw is getting a sequel. Yes, we need to not just prepare for who knows how many more main entry Fast Saga films, but more of these spin-off sequels as well. I feel that with the legs this franchise has, in 2050 by the time we watch Fast 25 and Hobbs & Shaw: Old but not Out, that this will probably be the biggest franchise in movie history because I can’t even see the MCU lasting that long.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed these details in a recent Instagram Q&A where he discussed the current plans for the sequel (thanks to Screen Rant for the reveal):

We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I’m pretty excited about it. Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go

The first Hobbs & Shaw film though did leave many options open for a sequel to pursue, including Hobbs rekindling ties with his brother Jonah (Cliff Curtis) and the rest of his family. There is also room for actors like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart to play bigger roles following their cameos in the first film or even opportunities for Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw and Eiza González’s Madam M to get bigger screen time. An idea which may provide this sequel with something a little different this time.

Whatever happens, it just seems that everything the Fast Saga franchise touches makes money and this sequel will probably be no different

