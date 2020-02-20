Early reactions for Pixar’s Onward promise another emotional story, though perhaps not Pixar’s finest

Few studios can elicit the delight and emotions that Pixar has extracted from its audiences. The Disney owned animation studio may have ushered CGI animation to the world, but what continues to set them apart is the strength of their storytelling, maturity of their themes and depth of their characters. And that they can pull all of that off appealing to adults and kids alike. It’s things like this that make every Pixar release an event rather than just another film releasing onto the cinema circuit.

And that next big event is nearly upon us with Onward set to release on March 6th to the world. Co-written and directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), the movie stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as a pair of elf brothers in an urbanized fantasy world who set out to find enough magic to complete a spell and spend one more day with their late father. It has all the making of your typical Pixar story, which means you will probably need to bring along a box of tissues when watching this one. Something which early reactions appear to confirm for those who have already seen the movie:

#Onward is in the same vein as ZOOTOPIA so your enjoyment will vary based on that. The voice cast is good but the emotional manipulation often feels forced to contain a thin plot. pic.twitter.com/t7DbkRVAvT — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) February 19, 2020

I loved #Onward. It’s going to be something so many people can find something to take away from it. If you’ve been through the loss of a parent, though, be ready for a very emotional experience. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) February 19, 2020

If you’re sensing Onward isn’t quite up to the Pixar standard, you’re right. It’s beautiful & packs a huge emotional wallop but for the most part is a standard road trip adventure story that gets boosted by an excellent ending. It’s good, not great & that’s a letdown for Pixar. pic.twitter.com/zJaFx4LbN0 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 19, 2020

#PixarOnward is essentially Pixar’s ABOUT TIME. Yes, it’ll make you ugly cry (especially hard-hitting for those who’ve lost someone dear). It’s a heartrending love letter to the magic of rediscovery & latent powers our legacies hold. A percolating, magical potion of humor & heart pic.twitter.com/bbSAd5QqeL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 19, 2020

#Onward leads us on a quest to discover the power of brotherhood & the joy in the magical. Barley & Ian's chemistry wins over our hearts. A welcome departure from Pixar's usual fare, it is more emotional than I anticipated & the enchanting trick up Pixar's sleeve we didn't expect pic.twitter.com/BRCU9wgTPE February 19, 2020

I can't say that I'm a big fan of #Onward. The characters are fun, and the message is strong, but it also has a number of ideas that don't feel fully fleshed out, and it's surprisingly basic as far as story. It has some cute and emotional moments, but didn't work for me overall. pic.twitter.com/iu87kRZzve — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 19, 2020

Onward is a Pixar film that feels completely unlike any other Pixar film before it. An emotional yet comedic tale that focuses on loss, magic and brotherhood. The story is expertly crafted and will surely pull on the heartstrings of anyone who has ever lost a parent or loved one. pic.twitter.com/MHtzbMHoW0 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 19, 2020

#Onward’s not my favorite Pixar movie, nor is it the studio’s best, but it is a story that will resonate with many. Definitely some laughs and a good time all around. If you’re a fan of RPGs, this one’s for you. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) February 19, 2020

So, it may not be the best Pixar movie ever, but it definitely sounds like a success, with fantasy elements that speak to me. Ultimately, these are just early reactions to the film with actual reviews only expected to come closer to the film’s release date. It appears though that Pixar may have yet another winner on their hands with Onward and one that should provide fun for the whole family, but probably, especially the gamer parents out there.

