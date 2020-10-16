Epic trailer for His Dark Materials S2 teases “the greatest war there ever was”

When it comes to sequels and follow-ups, the general idea is to go bigger, bolder, and more brash. That approach doesn’t always translate to a couple of other “b” words: Being better. Based on this epic new trailer for the upcoming second season of His Dark Materials though, the HBO fantasy adaptation may just have pulled it off.

To be fair, the first season of the big-budget show already achieved that accomplishment as it was a remarkably better adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s best-selling novel trilogy than the 2007 box-office turkey The Golden Compass ever was. It had some flaws, but overall I enjoyed showrunner Jack Thorne’s version of Pullman’s tale about Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a young girl in a magical world in which humans are bonded with daemons, animal manifestations of their souls. As Lyra discovers in the first season, not only is the church-like Magisterium not the benevolent rulers of this world that they claim to be, but there are actually many worlds in the universe – including our own! – which can be explored through the mysterious element of Dust. But as we can see in this exciting newly released preview, exploring those worlds come with all sorts of dangers and will set into motion some potentially devastating events.

Well, that certainly got my interest. That generally tends to happen though when you add Andrew Scott to anything. Not that this stacked cast needed more talented actors though as it already boasts the aforementioned Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Ariyon Bakare and more.

The second season is adapting the middle-chapter of Pullman’s trilogy, The Subtle Knife, but we’ll have to see if Thorne and co can close this story off properly. The very expensive first season of His Dark Materials didn’t exactly draw in huge ratings, but HBO had given the show a two-season order from the get-go and production had already begun on the second season before the first had even aired. Concerns about a final season renewal should be for nought though if this sophomore showing delivers on what it’s teasing here though and pulls in the viewers.

We just got our advanced screener access to it yesterday so we’ll hopefully be able to give some feedback before season two debuts on HBO on 16 November. And locally, you’ll be able to watch the weekly episodes of His Dark Materials just one day after international release on Showmax starting on 17 November!

Last Updated: