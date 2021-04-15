New Fast & Furious 9 trailer: They’re finally going to space!

Like some harbinger of the apocalypse, Fast & Furious 9 (or F9: The Fast Saga if you want to get official and also look idiotic) was one of the first Hollywood blockbusters to vacate its original 2020 release date in the fact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vin Diesel-led action blockbuster has since been delayed numerous times as the world continued to be a dumpster fire of tragedy and nightmare. Slowly but surely though, things are starting to get back to a semblance of normalcy. And what better way to celebrate a world that is healing than by blowing up half it with cars?!

Yes, Fast & Furious 9 is finally hitting cinemas in just a few months, and Universal Pictures have just dropped an explosive new trailer for it. And this one is really all about the “familia” as not only will it somehow see (or not see, if you will) the debut of John Cena’s Jakob, a brother that Diesel’s Dom Toretto has somehow failed to mention even once across eight films, but it will also see the return of Han (Sang Kung).

The fan-favourite character died in what appeared to be a random car accident in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, only for it to be revealed in Fast 6 that he had been killed by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw as retribution Diesel’s crew taking out his brother. Seeing as Statham’s Shaw then went on to become a beloved member of that very same crew without much retribution, it prompted the #JusticeForHan fan movement on social media. Will that actually happen in this movie as has been promised by returning director Justin Lin? We’ll have to wait and see!

Check out the new trailer below! Just a warning though: it kind of reveals a LOT of the film’s action set pieces, including what appears to be its finale. So watch at your own peril.

Well, damn. Those crazy kids actually did it. They went to space. With each subsequent installment of the franchise, the action has been getting bigger and more absurd to the point where in the last movie, Dom’s crew faced off against a submarine as is pointed out in the trailer. That prompted jokes from fans that there’s nothing left for the franchise to do except go to space. And so Lin and his crew apparently did just that. Ha!

Also, in anticipation of the new trailer, the official Fast Saga Twitter account has posted a series of motion posters highlighting the central cast yesterday. Click through for the full thread of posters.

F9: The Fast Saga (ugh!) also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It is scheduled for release on 25 June 2021.

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

