Fast 9 to delve into Dom Toretto’s origin story

With a franchise that has gone all the way from illegal street racing to flying cars, taking down submarines and superhero fight sequences, it’s hard to imagine where Paramount’s Fast Saga could go next. With space being conquered in the next film, Fast 9, the only frontier left to conquer is time. Or an origin story.

Despite being a film series all about cars, guns, family, and defying the laws of physics, there is also a story behind it all. At least that’s what the screenwriters will have you believe as the franchise has retconned itself so many times that it barely makes any sense when you watch it in its entirety. But I guess, you don’t need much of a story for fans to delight in pure onscreen mayhem.

As for where the story of the new film will go, Vin Diesel has revealed in an interview will dig deeper into the origin of Diesel’s Dom Toretto and explain why the guy is so passionate about cars, street racing, destroying things and of course, family:

The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special. Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more…that’s cool stuff. I’m a [Dungeons & Dragons] head, so that’s like origins stuff. To see family members you never thought you would have seen – it’s gonna kind of blow your mind. We’ve been wanting to know: where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That’s going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see.

Dom Toretto has certainly changed a lot over the course of the current eight movies, but the character has always kept details of his life hidden, and it seems that this upcoming film will start to unpack his secrets when his estranged younger brother Jakob (played by the infamously invisible man John Cena) comes into the picture. The film will also be including several flashback sequences to tell this origin story, with Diesel’s own son, Vincent Sinclair, set to play a younger version of Dom in the movie.

Don’t think that the a minute the movie will get too sentimental, because Paramount has also released another short trailer that looks back on the entirety of the franchise to remind fans that the films will also be about cars, guns, fights, explosions, and all manner of onscreen destruction

Although the franchise has long since moved on from its street racing origins to take on a far wider amount of vehicular onslaught, Diesel was also keen to remind everyone in a recent interview with Uproxx, that cars will also be important each vehicle goes through a rigorous selection process before it’s are chosen to be in the movie:

Part of the process of Fast is we’ve always auditioned our cars. The cars have really been such a significant part and representation of our characters, that there is a process of casting, right? Of casting the exact vehicle for the state of mind that the character is in, or the journey that the character is going through.

They certainly have ambitious plans to close out the Fast Saga over the next two movies and its clear that the studio is pulling out all of its stops to ensure people continue coming to theatres to watch Dominic Toretto and his wild group of friends continue to cause havoc on the world and all manner of physics in general.

