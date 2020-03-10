Final trailer for Black Widow shows off Taskmaster’s copycat skills

It’s a well-known adage that a hero is only as good as their villain. Which just goes to show what a phenomenal job Marvel has done with their heroes because they’ve really had some crappy villains to work off of. For every fantastic Thanos, Loki, or Vulture there’s been a whole lot of… of… damn, what was that guy’s name? You know, the guy with the thing! The bad one! In that movie… Argh, you know who I mean.

For the upcoming long-awaited Black Widow movie, Marvel is definitely hoping they don’t repeat that problem of forgetfulness as they’re having Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy face off against a foe who never forgets a damn thing. With his photographic reflexes (oh, comics, you crazy!), Taskmaster has been a great villain (and even occasional hero) on the comic book page and now he’s making the jump to the screen. We’ve already spoken about how we’re not wild about his very toned down skull mask in this adaptation, but at least he will be showing off all his prodigious copycat martial skills in the movie.

And we know this from the final trailer for Black Widow which dropped last night and gives us a whole lot of Taskmaster action. It also pulls back the curtain a little bit on this prequel adventure for Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (this film is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War), showing us just why Black Widow needed to reach out to her old family again. Two words: Red Room.

So did you spot Taskmaster’s copied skills? There’s Captain America’s shield-slinging, Black Panther’s claws and acrobatics, Hawkeye’s archery, and… wait? Was he literally just watching Iron Man 2?!

Along with Taskmaster, the other noteworthy new addition to the MCU has to be Florence Pugh as Natasha’s younger “sister” Yelena. In the comics, she becomes the new Black Widow after Natasha dies, and based on the tragic events of Avengers: Endgame we’re probably going to see the same transition on screen.

Black Widow also stars Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, William Hurt, O.T. Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone. It was directed by Cate Shortland off a script from Jac Schaefer, Eric Pearson, and Ned Benson. It is scheduled for release on 1 May 2020.

